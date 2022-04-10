Local, statewide colleagues mourn the death of Marc Shigeta

PAYETTE COUNTY — A longtime member of the Payette County Board of Commissioners is dead at the age of 73. County officials described the news of Marc Shigeta’s death on Friday at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Meridian as a shock, as comments shared with the newspaper indicated.
“I had been acquainted with Marc for many of the nearly 20 years he served on the Board of Commissioners, but certainly more interactive since my time starting as a Commissioner in 2016,” wrote Commissioner Georgia Hanigan in an email to the newspaper Monday. “Marc was a quiet man, very thoughtful and a master of county budgeting. He was well known and well respected through out the state for his service on various state committees. To Marc’s family, my prayers go to them for the loss of their husband, father, grandfather. We will miss him greatly.”
Commissioner Reece Hrizuk added that his impact was not only local to Payette County, but statewide as well.
“I don’t think most people realize the huge impact Marc had not just in Payette County, by throughout the state. During his twenty years as a county commissioner, he served on numerous statewide boards,” wrote Hrizuk in an email to the newspaper Wednesday. “I’ll greatly miss Marc’s institutional knowledge—he had every line of the Payette County budget memorized and worked to ensure that every tax dollar received was wisely spent and not wasted.”
Shigeta was first elected to the board in 2002. He also served on the Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, beginning in 2017.
Sharla Arledge, public information officer for the Idaho Department of Lands, reflected on Shigeta’s willingness to listen to his constituents.
“He was a strong advocate for the residents of Payette County and brought that advocacy to the Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission,” wrote Arledge. “Shigeta was thoughtful with his contributions to the [commission] and held a consistent line that the residents who are most effected by oil and gas operations in the state should have a strong voice. He was always willing to listen to and talk with the people of his county.”
At the Payette County Courthouse, Sheriff Andy Creech spoke on behalf of his staff in remembering Shigeta’s multiple contributions and decisions which he said benefited the community.
“Shigeta will always be remembered for his attention to detail as the county prepared the annual budgets,” wrote Creech in an email to the newspaper Tuesday. “I will miss his knowledge and guidance. It won’t be easy to replace him with all of his knowledge and commitment to serving our communities. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family.”
County Clerk Lindsey Bratcher summed up losing Shigeta as a “huge hole” being left in the community.
“His deep roots in agriculture made him a natural advocate of farmland. The board will no longer have his expertise to guide them in their pursuits towards Ag preservation,” wrote Bratcher in an email Thursday. “I thoroughly enjoyed working with Marc and cannot imagine my Mondays without him. I think budget season and the annual audit were his favorite times. I honestly believed, when he chose to retire, I would still have to sit down with him during these times … which I would have gladly done.”
In summarizing what Shigeta’s tenure meant to the community, Hrizuk said the one word that defined that tenure was “service.”
“He devoted a large part of his life to serving the people,” said Hrizuk. “I have profound respect for Marc and will miss him—he leaves large shoes to be filled.”
“The [Oil and Gas Commission] and the State of Idaho is grateful for his service. He will be deeply missed,” added Arledge.
The Shaffer-Jensen Memorial Home in New Plymouth has set up a memory wall for Shigeta. As of press time, it has attracted comments from several area officials, including the Gem County Board of Commissioners and former colleagues.
“I am shocked and saddened by the passing of my friend and former colleague,” wrote former Payette County Sheriff Chad Huff. “We worked together for over 16 years and I will miss him. He was always supportive of my office and lended his guidance and wisdom through all of our trials and tribulations.”
“Valerie and I are saddened with the passing of our friend and fellow Commissioner,” added former Commissioner Rudy Endrikat. “Marc and I worked together for more than a decade, he always had Payette County interest at heart and was a great person to work with.”
A resident of New Plymouth and a New Plymouth High School alum, Shigeta represented Payette County’s District 2 on the board of commissioners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.