Local piano students tickle the ivories at fall festival

Piano students who were awarded first place in their division at the Snake River Valley Music Teachers’ Fall Piano Festival as pictured on Nov. 27: Front row, from left, Primer Level  -Selena Melendrez and Michael Jensen; Level 1 - Jane Romans; Level 2 - Max McDonald and Camden Stice; Back Row: Level 3 - Sariah Atkinson; Level 4 - Maryah Anderson; Level 6 - Carly Ann Poe; Level 7 -Kevin Draper.

Not pictured:  Level 8 - Kaleb Dubose and Level 11 - Jack Hally.

 Photo courtesy of Wanda Lehmkuhl

The 2021 Snake River Valley Music Teachers Association Fall Piano Festival on Nov. WHEN??? presented selections from the Classical period of piano music. Teachers are members of the association and funds raised through the Festival are used to generate scholarships for a Spring Festival.

Students performed individually before a Piano Judge and all participants received certificates and comment sheets.The group’s objective is to challenge students to become better musicians and experience the periods of music composition.

This year’s Festival required students to  memorize and perform a Baroque composition from the Baroque period (1600-1750). Composers included Johann Sebastian Bach and George Frederick Handel plus other Baroque composers. 

Judges were Mary Lou Koto and Kathy Evans. Teachers who entered students were Wanda Lehmkuhl, Dana Turner, Debbie Wolfe, Janice Jensen, Lori Nelson and Iran Trenkel. For information about the Association, contact Janice Jensen at (541) 212-1213.

