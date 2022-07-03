Local officials share hot weather safety advice

By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
PAYETTE COUNTY — Summer days are here again, and temperatures are projected for the most part to hang around the 90s for the foreseeable future, with only a few clouds coming and going. This provides plenty of opportunities for outdoor fun, but also plenty of opportunities to zone out from too much exposure to the heat.
The newspaper consulted with several local experts to get their input on what’s most effective against heat-related illnesses. Following are examples of the advice they shared.
“Heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and heat stresses are not uncommon during extremely hot temperatures. In fact, heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness,” wrote Ashley Anderson, public information officer for Southwest District Health, in a Wednesday email. “Infants and children, older adults (over the age of 65 years), people with chronic conditions, and individuals who work outdoors may be more prone to some form of heat stress.”
Anderson reminds the public to be aware of these signs of heat stroke:
• An extremely high body temperature (above 103°F)
• Red, hot, and dry skin (no sweating)
• Rapid, strong pulse
• Throbbing headache
• Dizziness
• Nausea
She adds that signs of heat exhaustion vary, but can include:
• Heavy sweating
• Paleness
• Muscle
• Tiredness
• Weakness
• Dizziness
• Headache
• Nausea or vomiting
• Fainting
• Skin: may be cool and moist
• Pulse rate: fast and weak
• Breathing: fast and shallow
“Heat stroke occurs when the body becomes unable to control its temperature: the body’s temperature rises rapidly, the body loses its ability to sweat, and it is unable to cool down,” Anderson continued. “Body temperatures rise to 106°F or higher within 10 to 15 minutes. Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not provided.”
“With the weather getting hotter the biggest thing to remember about the avoiding tragedy is prevention,” added Adam Gonzalez, Payette County Emergency Manager, in a separate email Thursday.
Anderson and Gonzalez agree that these steps are among the most important to preventing heat illnesses:
• Drink plenty of water
• Plan activities around the hottest parts of the day, including use of sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher
• If you have to work outside in extreme heat wear lightweight clothing
• take breaks in the shade often
• limit strenuous activity and don’t overexert yourself
• Do not leave kids or pets unattended in a vehicle
Anderson further added that having your air conditioning equipment checked is key to preventing it failing, prepare meals which don’t involve using the stove or oven and to have a plan in place just in case of a power failure. She encourages the public to consider taking part in swimming or other water activities, even if it’s playing in a kiddie pool.
At the same time, Gonzalez warns the public to remain aware of their surroundings as they seek refuge from the heat, as the Western Treasure Valley is home to plenty of rivers and other waterways.
“Everyone should use extreme caution when swimming in rivers and streams. Especially this year, with the late rain causing rivers to run faster than normal at this time of year,” wrote Gonzalez. “Personal floatation devices (or life jackets) that are properly worn greatly reduce the risk of drowning when swimming, floating, or boating in public waterways. Also, it is important for everyone to remember that irrigation systems, although tempting, can be extremely dangerous to swim in.”
Regardless of how you try to beat the heat, have your phone ready in case you need to dial 9-1-1.
