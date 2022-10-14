Local gathering honors Michael with lanterns

Residents take part in a Chinese lantern lighting during the Faith & Blue event at Kiwanis Park in New Plymouth on Oct. 7. The lanterns were lit in honor of Michael “Monkey” Vaughan.

NEW PLYMOUTH — With the evening of Oct. 7 came the community celebration of National Faith & Blue Weekend at Kiwanis Park in New Plymouth. The annual gatherings, which take place in various cities across the country, are aimed at strengthening the work of law enforcement officers by enabling local partnerships with the help of faith-based organizations.

The event was coordinated by the Payette County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the Westside Assembly of God, New Plymouth First Baptist Church and local wards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Approximately 200 people attended the gathering, according to Sheriff Andy Creech 



