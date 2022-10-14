Local gathering honors Michael with lanterns

NEW PLYMOUTH — With the evening of Oct. 7 came the community celebration of National Faith & Blue Weekend at Kiwanis Park in New Plymouth. The annual gatherings, which take place in various cities across the country, are aimed at strengthening the work of law enforcement officers by enabling local partnerships with the help of faith-based organizations.
The event was coordinated by the Payette County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the Westside Assembly of God, New Plymouth First Baptist Church and local wards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Approximately 200 people attended the gathering, according to Sheriff Andy Creech
Creech opened the evening with brief remarks about the ongoing search for Michael “Monkey” Vaughan, a child who has been missing from Fruitland since July 2021.
“We just really hope and pray for his safe return to his family,” said Creech.
John Baker, pastor of the Westside Assembly of God, spoke about what law enforcement and first responders means to him and his family.
“I come from a long line of police officers in my family, so I want to thank you guys so much for doing what you do and keeping us safe,” said Baker. “I just want to say that each morning when I get up, I pray for your safety that you guys go home to your families.”
Regarding Michael, Baker sought to remind attendees that their prayers are being heard.
“Our Bible tells us that God hears our cry … I also pray for this young man that is missing. I cry out to God and our Bible says he hears me each and every time I cry for him. I just want to let his mother know, Brandi [Neal], that God is in control of this. Whatever is going on, God has a perfect plan for each and every one of us. And he has a plan to bring this young man home safely.”
Adam Lyman, a New Plymouth Latter-day Saint bishop, remarked about how faith and following law and order can help a person find happiness.
“The best thing about being a bishop is, I get to see people use Jesus Christ in their lives. And see their faith change them and help them be happier people.”
As such, Lyman encouraged those present to support government as it works to support the community.
“I join you in doubling my efforts to support the good government and good law enforcement, so we in the community can freely pursue good works,” he said.
In his remarks, New Plymouth School Board President Marc Haws said the U.S. is dependent on the work of law enforcement and the work of its faith-based organizations to maintain quality of life for its people.
“There was a prophet and king by the name of Benjamin; He said, ‘Remember that when ye are in the service of your fellow men, ye are only in the service of God.’ What a great thing for us to do, to be in service to one another and to have law enforcement serve us. It’s beautiful.”
Haws’ wife, Danielle Haws, conducted the evening’s Chinese lantern ceremony, with lanterns lit around the park in honor of Michael. Neal lit the first lantern, which is Michael’s favorite color – blue.
National Faith & Blue Weekend 2022 was sponsored in part by the Motorola Solutions Foundation. Local sponsors include the Payette County Office of Emergency Management, Steve’s Hometown Toyota, the Bybee-Q-Pit, and New Plymouth Kiwanis Club. Staff at the Bybee-Q-Pit provided dinner for attendees.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.