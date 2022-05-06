Local candidates answer questions at Payette forum

By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
PAYETTE — Local candidates for county and state offices filled the Payette High School auditorium with their signage for a candidate forum held on April 26, as several hundred citizens filled the available seats there. These candidates included several running for District 9 offices at the state level, both for House of Representatives and Senate.
Candidates for Payette County Assessor and Treasurer spoke first.
Assessor
Candidate Sandy Clason, presently deputy auditor, has been a Payette County resident since 1981 and started working in county government in 2007. She said she’s running for office because of a desire to bring her accounting expertise to the role.
“The job of the county assessor requires a great deal of knowledge, experience and skill; Property taxes are vitally important for local government budgets,” said Clason. “Services such as schools, law enforcement, fire and ambulance, parks and cemeteries depend on those tax dollars for the services they provide.”
Edie Aldridge, the incumbent assessor, was appointed following the death of Mark Harvey in July 2021. She’s running for her first elected term, stating she wishes to continue ensuring “good customer service” for Payette county citizens.
Aldridge has worked in Oregon and Idaho.
“Of the 44 counties in the state of Idaho, Payette County is one of only four to reach its compliance in all five categories studied for the 2021 tax year,” said Aldridge. “I feel I am a great fit for the Payette County Assessor, because I feel I have real world experience in the office.”
Treasurer
Dakota Menke has been working in the Payette County Treasurer’s Office for 1 1/2 years. He says he has spent time studying Idaho Code, as it pertains to accountability in that office.
“I’ve also created new ways to adapt those policies and procedures, to provide accuracy and efficiency in the office, utilizing the current resources available,” said Menke. “Along with policy and procedures, I’m often researching and teaching new ways to use the current software used in the Treasurer’s office to even increase efficiency more.”
Joan Howell was appointed as the present Treasurer following Donna Peterson’s retirement on Jan. 31. She said she has run two fire districts and two cemetery districts all at the same time, in the last 8 years.
“I have lived in Idaho my entire life, and in Payette County for 25 years,” said Howell. “I helped to bring mosquito abatement to Payette County, and for four years I sat on the Planning and Zoning Commission. I love being your county treasurer; it is everything I thought it was going to be, and even more.”
State office candidates
Questions asked of District 9 candidates included topics like action on House Bill 666, which sought to remove pornographic material from public and school libraries, topics reported inaccurately about them, the PAUSE Act, Senate Bill 1381 which was vetoed by Gov. Brad Little on March 28, and the acceptance of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds by state officials. Following are samples of their responses.
House Bill 666
On House Bill 666, District 9 Seat A incumbent Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, referenced his time as New Plymouth School District superintendent. He served as superintendent for 21 years until 2015, according to Ballotpedia.
“[In] our elementary school, we would make sure if there were any complaints about anything like this the books would be removed,” said Kerby. “You just don’t have that kind of stuff in your schools. You shouldn’t have it in your state libraries, for kids.”
District 9 Seat B incumbent Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, co-sponsored the bill.
“A lot of these books were like cartoons geared to kids. It was horrific,” said Boyle. “The librarians, as we went through, they sent an email which we received … They said, even if the law passes, they are not going to comply. Becasse of that, we took away some of their funds, so so they could not [digitize] those horrific books, which they had planned to do.”
Boyle’s statement was met with applause.
Public misconceptions
On topics taken out of context about themselves, Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, sought to clarify his stance on Idaho’s grocery sales tax.
“There have been different things out there that say I voted against the grocery tax [repeal],” said Syme. “The only time repealing the grocery tax ever came to the floor … Unfortunately, at that time we had a governor that vetoed that bill.”
Along with Kerby and Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, he sponsored House Bill 817, seeking to exempt groceries from sales tax and create a “Tax-Free Food Committee.” That bill did not make it to the House floor in 2022.
Kayla Dunn, running for the District 9 Senate seat, said that her organization Power2 Parent may lead the public to believe she’s against public schools.
“Correction: We’re anti-government schools,” she said. “What we are is pro-parental rights. If we see an issue in a public school, which is taxpayer funded, then what we do is make sure we insert the parents in the schools to make sure that they are at the forefront of choosing curriculum and being intimately involved in their child’s education.”
PAUSE Act
On the matter of Senate Bill 1381, which would have prevented COVID-19 vaccine mandates up to one year following the end of the state’s emergency declaration, Lee said she helped draft the bill because government needed to “take a breath” before considering any kind of mandates. She added that the Senate resisted continuing last year’s Legislative Session into November, noting that the public should be weary of a full-time legislature being in office.
Jacyn Gallagher, candidate for District 9 Representative-Seat A, noted that the COVID-19 vaccine is showing evidence of fertility issues in some patients, saying that forcing vaccines on the public reminded her of tactics used by German dictator Adolf Hitler.
Accepting federal dollars
When it comes to obligations associated with accepting federal funds, as with CARES Act and ARPA funds, District 10 Senator Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, noted that the third federal COVID stimulus is a key component of rising inflation this year, even as it helped city governments meet present infrastructure needs.
“This is one of those huge problems that we have; One of the other things that comes from the federal government is mandates. We have a lot of small cities that can’t afford to fix their sewer systems and their water systems, and they’re given daily fines that you pay in property tax if you live in one of those cities.”
District 9 Senate candidate Jordan Marques said the strings attached to those dollars only reminded him of the financial crush resulting from COVID-19 closures in 2020, as he opposes accepting federal dollars with strings attached.
“Fortunately, I was declared essential by the governor. My business is essential to my family, because that’s how I earn money, period. Your business is essential for the same reason.”
Marques owns a firearms manufacturing business, according to the Idaho GOP website.
Reflecting the passage of Senate Bill 1358 this year, the consensus among candidates is that “life begins at conception,” as stated by Marques.
The Idaho Primary Election will be held on May 17. For more information, phone the Payette County Clerk’s Office at (208) 642-6000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.