Local Boy Scout takes on ‘monumental’ project

NEW PLYMOUTH — Just in time for Memorial Day, one Eagle Scout hopeful has taken to showing those who gave their all for their country his gratitude. For his Eagle Scout project, Andrew Young of Boy Scouts of America Troop 386 in New Plymouth turned his attention to memorial monuments at Park View Cemetery and along Highway 52.
With the help of his troop and several members of the community on April 24, Young took on the task of cleaning, pressure washing and, in some cases, repairing weather damage to these monuments.
Young’s efforts were commended by Owen Spurling, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary post 9036, in a letter emailed to the newspaper on Wednesday.
“For a young Scouter to rise within the ranks of the Boy Scouts of America program to the rank of Eagle, takes many hours, even years, of hard work and dedication. Persistence is more often the key that separates those who make it and those who wish they had,” wrote Spurling. “Andrew … is one of those young leaders.
As members of his post prepare to honor those who gave their all on Monday, Spurling acknowledged the cleanup as a refreshing gesture by Young and his troop to assure these fallen heroes’ memory isn’t being neglected.
“The efforts of all who helped with Andrews Eagle project is greatly appreciated and is going to allow our community to enjoy the upcoming Memorial Day observance without having to gaze at weathered monuments,” wrote Spurling. “The Veterans within our community, VFW Post 9036 New Plymouth, Post 2738 Payette Idaho, and American Legion Post 33, of Payette Idaho, thank all who help keep these Monuments in good order and personally thank Andrew for his Eagle project.”
