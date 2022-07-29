Local attorney to celebrate practice’s ten-year anniversary

Fruitland attorney Reece Hrizuk speaks to the Fruitland City Council during its regular meeting on Monday. Hrizuk requested a road closure for the planned 10th anniversary of his law practice on Sept. 30, which he plans to mark with an open house at his downtown practice.
FRUITLAND — A local attorney is coming up on a decade of service to the Fruitland community. With this milestone approaching, attorney Reece Hrizuk is planning to celebrate his first 10 years of service with a block party in downtown Fruitland on Sept. 30.
To allow for the party to take place, Hrizuk appeared before the Fruitland City Council at its regular meeting on Monday to request permission to shut down a section of Southwest Third Avenue and Iowa Avenue. The event would take place on a Friday afternoon.
“I’d like to have a big open house, have Tacos Mi Ranchito cater, maybe make it a little bit of a community event,” said Hrizuk.
A big reason for a road closure, Hrizuk said, is that the sidewalk is not wide enough for what he has planned. He told the council that his wife, Suzy, is helping him plan the event.
City Engineer Jerry Campbell said the city has a sidewalk installation project planned during the week. However, Campbell said he sees no reason why the party would interfere with construction activity.
“Just as long as Reece is aware that alley, some of that could be torn up and under construction during that time,” he said.
Another thing benefitting Hrizuk’s party is that the Fruitland School District has adopted a four-day school schedule this year, so no student traffic will be coming from the school campuses.
“I thought about that, with school not being there on Friday,” he added.
Noteworthy is that Treasure Valley Classical Academy will continue to hold classes on Fridays, according to its website.
Fruitland High School will still be having a home game against Parma that evening at 7 p.m, which will see traffic flowing to the Ben Kerfoot Athletic Complex. However, Hrizuk plans to wrap things up before game time.
“I’ll probably go to the football game,” said Hrizuk.
Councilor Tom Lombaugh moved to approve Hrizuk’s road closure request, seconded by Councilor Jeff Carpenter. The motion carried unanimously.
Following the council’s vote, Hrizuk extended an invitation for all councilors and staff to attend.
“We’ll be there, Reece,” said Council President Kari Peterson.
“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years,” added Carpenter.
In addition to practicing law, Hrizuk serves on the Payette County Board of Commissioners.
Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.