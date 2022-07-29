Local attorney to celebrate practice’s ten-year anniversary

Fruitland attorney Reece Hrizuk speaks to the Fruitland City Council during its regular meeting on Monday. Hrizuk requested a road closure for the planned 10th anniversary of his law practice on Sept. 30, which he plans to mark with an open house at his downtown practice.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

FRUITLAND — A local attorney is coming up on a decade of service to the Fruitland community. With this milestone approaching, attorney Reece Hrizuk is planning to celebrate his first 10 years of service with a block party in downtown Fruitland on Sept. 30.

To allow for the party to take place, Hrizuk appeared before the Fruitland City Council at its regular meeting on Monday to request permission to shut down a section of Southwest Third Avenue and Iowa Avenue. The event would take place on a Friday afternoon.



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com

