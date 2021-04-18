Little: Bills would ‘handcuff’ state’s crisis response

PAYETTE COUNTY — As the Idaho Legislature prepares to wrap up the 2021 Legislative Session, Gov. Brad Little addressed the public in a special news conference Friday, responding to two pieces of legislation making their way through both houses. Little announced that he would veto House Bill 135 and Senate Bill 1136.
“The bills handcuff the state’s ability to take timely and necessary actions to help Idahoans in future emergencies,” said Little. “The bills narrow the authority of future governors to the point where a governor cannot deploy the National Guard to facilitate vaccine administration or repair bridges after a massive earthquake.”
Little also cited examples such as helping agriculture during periods of drought or flooding, or dealing with a widespread power grid failure.
“In addition, the bills limit the state’s ability to help reopen schools and businesses following a catastrophic disaster,” he added.
According to Little, the bills would violate Article IV, Section 5 of the Idaho Constitution, which states “The supreme executive power of the state is vested in the governor, who shall see that the laws are faithfully executed.” He also said it would limit counties’ abilities to deal with localized disasters of their own.
“Declaring and responding to emergencies are core executive functions defined by the Idaho Constitution and the U.S. Constitution, and rightly so,” he said.
Former governor Dirk Kempthorne, who participated via Zoom, echoed Little’s sentiment and highlighted his own experience with extended emergencies.
“When they do happen, and they do, somebody needs to take action and make the tough decisions. And it is the governor that is required to do that,” said Kempthorne. “There are those situations that may well exceed 60 days; I certainly experienced that with fire seasons when I was governor.”
Also present during the address was former governor Butch Otter, who highlighted that the Legislature is designed to be deliberate in pace because of its role in framing the law.
“I know more than most that process matters,” said Otter. “In the middle of a crisis, days and even hours mean the difference between life and death. An emergency is no time to slow things down.”
Little took time to address legislators’ desire to be involved in managing similar crises down the road.
“To the Idaho Legislature: I agree with you that there is a time and place for the Legislature to be involved during future emergencies. That is why I came to you early on this session and offered tangible solutions and a path forward for the Legislature to become more involved in a way that would not affect the state’s timely response during an emergency.”
Little expressed gratitude to legislators who have heard him out during the pandemic.
You know who you are and I appreciate you more than you know,” he said.
House Bill 136, sponsored by Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, was aimed at protecting “the separation and balance of powers between the executive and legislative branches of government,” according to its statement of purpose. It passed the House 49-20-1 on Feb. 16, before passing the Senate 25-10 on April 9 and amended to be sent to Little’s desk by a House vote of 52-15-3 on Thursday.
Senate Bill 1136, co-sponsored by Senators Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, and Chuck Winder, R-Boise, would revise Idaho Code Title 46, Chapter 6 to limit the amount of time a governor may maintain a declaration of extreme peril without concurrence by the legislature. Its statement says it would protect the right of Idahoans to peaceably assemble and prohibit the governor from unilaterally altering or suspending Idaho Code. It first passed the Senate 27-7-1 on March 12, the House 54-16 on April 7 and sent to Little’s desk with a Senate vote of 28-7.
The bills can become law if both houses of the Legislature approve an override with a two-thirds vote. Little expressed hope that this would not be the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.