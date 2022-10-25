Becky Wolery of Insight Counseling & Therapy shares with parents about mental health resources available locally. This was one of several booths at Payette Primary School’s “Lights on Afterschool” program on Thursday.
A Payette police officer hands out stickers to students.
By day, he’s Payette Primary School’s principal. By night, Kipp McKenzie, left, is slinging root beer floats for attendees of “Lights on Afterschool” on his campus, as pictured Thursday.
Do you like shooting hoops? It’s a favorite pastime for this robot, demonstrated for families by members of the Victorian Engineered Robotic Nation club of Meridian.
A participant assembles a squishy circuit, demonstrating how this clay-like substance conducts electricity. The projects were provided by the Payette Boys & Girls Club.
PAYETTE — Dozens of families descended on Payette Primary School during the evening of Oct. 20, where school officials and community volunteers kept the “Lights on Afterschool.” The event, which offered information about the Payette School District’s after school programs as well as resources for parents, was held in cooperation with the Afterschool Alliance.
Representatives were present from programs at Payette Primary and Westside Elementary. Representatives from several community organizations were also present, including Becky Wolery of Insight Counseling & Therapy, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library — new to Payette County this year — the Payette Boys & Girls Club and the Payette Fire Department.
Payette Primary Principal Kipp McKenzie provided root beer floats for attendees, as well as a bounce house for younger participants to get their wiggles out.
While there, the newspaper learned about how local educators have responded to school funding changes in Idaho.
“We had a grant that was going to be in its fifth year this year at the primary school, that was paying for full-day kindergarten,” said Paula McElroy, director of the district’s 21st Century Community Learning Center, in an interview Thursday. “When the Legislature passed the rule that said you can use other money for that, they had to scramble.”
As a result, the district now offers pre-kindergarten to children who are not yet considered kindergarten age.
“They have a really good connection; they have a lot of really good programs that the parents are going to be able to come to, like [the]parent education program …”
Students participating in the district’s after school programs are also offered a supper program as well as homework help and physical activity and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) activities, according to McElroy.
“We’re also going to be introducing [a portion] of 4-H; We’re not going to get somebody from 4-H, but they’re going to train us … more of a leadership program at both school levels,” including how to share and work collaboratively.
“Some of these kids have come from Ontario or some other cities where they’ve been out of school for a year or more. We really see that they don’t have patience, they don’t have good coping skills and they don’t even have communication skills. We’re really trying to work on that.”
She said the event saw a crowd of more than 200 people gathered.
“They had to buy more stuff for root beer floats,” added McElroy in an email Friday.
McElroy praised the work of Daniel Hernandez, site coordinator at Westside, for helping provide a positive role model for students in their programs, and for representing the Hispanic community in this manner.
The Washington, D.C.-based Afterschool Alliance works with government agencies, elected officials and businesses to expand access to after school programs, according to its website. Learn more at afterschoolalliance.org.
