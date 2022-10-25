PAYETTE — Dozens of families descended on Payette Primary School during the evening of Oct. 20, where school officials and community volunteers kept the “Lights on Afterschool.” The event, which offered information about the Payette School District’s after school programs as well as resources for parents, was held in cooperation with the Afterschool Alliance.

Representatives were present from programs at Payette Primary and Westside Elementary. Representatives from several community organizations were also present, including Becky Wolery of Insight Counseling & Therapy, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library — new to Payette County this year — the Payette Boys & Girls Club and the Payette Fire Department.



