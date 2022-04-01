Life Flight seeks old ambulance from Payette County Paramedics

This Chevrolet ambulance, presently owned by Payette County paramedics and pictured on Wednesday, is the subject of discussion between Ambulance Director Rick Funk and officials at Life Flight. Life Flight has requested that Funk consider donation of this unit to Huntington Volunteer Fire Department, as their team presently lacks access to one.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

FRUITLAND — Could Payette County Paramedics donate its oldest unit to a neighboring community? If alternatives aren’t found, according to Ambulance Director Rick Funk, it’s possible.

Funk told the Fruitland City Council at its regular meeting on Monday that an official at Life Flight approached him with the request, on behalf of officials with the Huntington Volunteer Fire Department. He relayed that volunteers have often been stuck loading patients into pickup trucks to transport them to a nearby hospital, as Huntington lacks its own ambulance service.

“They knew we were getting another ambulance, and we have the one [Chevrolet] that’s sitting out there and not running; We have the parts to fix that,” said Funk to the council. “They said Huntington Fire up there has nothing to transport people and it’s been a hardship on Life Flight … They’re going up there with them, jumping in a pickup, riding in the back of a pickup with patients, trying to get back to the aircraft.” 

Funk told the council the prospect of donating old equipment of this type is not something he’d usually go for.

“It’s kind of a catch-22, because at this point with everything that’s happened and all the delays and everything, we could probably use the money [from sale of the ambulance] to put back towards the ambulances we’re buying right now. And had Life Flight not reached out, I would not even have considered this. With that said, they have done a ton to help us out in the last year.”

This includes hosting classes for free for his team, which usually would have cost between $5,000 and $6,000 each, he said.

Councilor Tom Limbaugh asked whether Huntington had access to American Recovery Plan Act funds, to which Funk responded he did not have that information.

In an interview with the newspaper Wednesday, Funk said that if the donation takes place, Huntington Fire would receive a well-maintained ambulance.

“As a matter of fact, it has a whole new fuel system in it,” he said.

Funk declined to disclose the name of the Life Flight representative who made the request. He did say the conversation with said representative continues, who in turn is in talks with Huntington Fire to determine if the donation should move forward.

“Over the years, Life Flight and other agencies have helped us out, so whenever we can we like to help other agencies that are in need,” said Funk. “This is one way we can help.”

The council voted during its meeting to table the donation request, pending further discussions with Life Flight and Huntington Fire on the matter.



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822. 

