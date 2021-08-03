NEW PLYMOUTH — Inspiration can find you in the strangest places. For New Plymouth author and school board chairperson Marc Haws, the inspiration for his latest book, “Ride a Westward Wind,” came to him along the local railroad.
That’s part of the explanation Haws gave the newspaper in an interview at the Armoral Tuttle Public Library on Thursday evening. The library hosted a book signing to celebrate his new book, with all proceeds from copies sold during the event benefitting library operations.
“I have raised several kids, so I like to write about young men and how they grew up,” said Haws. “I like to weave in things that pertain to the law.”
Haws, a retired criminal trial lawyer with 40 years of experience, also holds a Ph. D in World Literature, with an emphasis on teaching, through the University of Oklahoma. He said his love of writing carried him through writing tasks related to court cases, as well as carrying him through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve always written, but this one kinda came together to the point where I thought, ‘This could be a publishable book …’ It was an incident that happened between me and my wife that I won’t go into anymore details on, but I found myself reflecting. I was walking along the railroad tracks (between Fruitland and New Plymouth) one day.”
Haws said that was where he found inspiration for the critical incident in the book. He also noted there were no trains coming through that day, as it wasn’t a Thursday.
The book is about a young man who moves to Idaho during the Great Depression, to run a western ranch. He soon finds himself to be an outsider in his new home and quickly faces numerous challenges, including the death of a friend, which test his character and force him to grow up quickly.
“It focuses on change; the most important attribute human beings have is the ability to reflect and change and improve,” said Haws. “It’s also an enjoyable western.”
Haws said his hope is to help counteract digital distractions’ effect on literacy and imagination.
“We’re losing the art of reading; Young people are unfortunately developing shorter and shorter attention spans because of electronics. What a book does, that an electronic presentation can’t do, is it fires your own synapses in your own brain, so you have to add your imagination to what the author is saying. With the electronic stuff, it’s all given to you right there.”
Specifically, Haws wants to see more kids use their local libraries. Speaking of which, librarian Melanie Cope said this was the first time this library has ever hosted a book signing.
“This is a new idea for us,” said Cope. “We hope to have some more in the future.”
“Ride a Westward Wind” is now available online through Amazon, AuthorHouse and Barnes & Noble, in print and e-book format. Haws said he is working on a series of books based on a group of characters he has drafted, which this book ties into.
