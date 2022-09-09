Library, city officials confront obstacle in moving to new home

The New Plymouth City Hall and library building, as pictured in October 2021. As plans move forward to move into its new home a block south, library officials have financial obstacles in removing a physical obstacle to moving the Armoral Tuttle Public Library there — an older X-ray machine remaining in the facility.
NEW PLYMOUTH — An unusual obstacle stands in the way of moving the Armoral Tuttle Public Library into its new home ... an old dental X-ray machine. That’s because the future home of the library and New Plymouth City Hall previously was used as a dental office, before being donated to the city by Truckstop.com founder Scott Moscrip.
For the Armoral Tuttle Library Board, an obstacle to removing this obstacle remains: The cost. Librarian Melanie Cope approached the New Plymouth City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday evening with a request for $2,500 to cover the cost of removing said machine.
“I understand there’s been hardships with the [new City Hall] building and everything that’s been happening with it in phase one,” said Cope. “However, we are asking, the library board and myself are asking, for help in covering costs associated with this deinstallation, so we don’t have these hardships [right away].”
The issue with having city crews remove the machine is an environmental issue; Its element box contains a vat of toxic generator oil, which acts to cool X-ray tubes.
“This was not a digital machine; This was a machine that was from the early 2000s … If not removed safely, it can impact the entire building.”
Cope relayed to the council that while the board has applied for grants to help defray moving expenses, their applications remain unanswered. She said the board recommends utilizing the services of Turnkey Medical Group to collect the machine, who in turn recommended professional removal due to the generator oil.
“We are just hoping to get some support going forward with this project.”
Councilor Eileen Balcer took issue with the timing of the request, as city officials are presently preparing to enter the 2023 Fiscal Year starting Oct. 1.
“While we were building the budget process, we knew that this was going to be needed, why wasn’t this brought up then?” asked Balcer. “We don’t have the room in our budget for this $2,500.”
Cope said the quote was received after the library board completed its budget process this year.
“This bill came as a surprise to me too,” said Cope. “We have $30,000 to work with, no grants … We can’t move forward until this thing is gone.”
Councilor Cora Kurth agreed, saying Cope should have brought up the issue sooner. Cope countered that the issue had already been tabled several times during the present fiscal year.
City Clerk Danielle Painter recommended that the council deny Cope’s request until an audit on city finances could be done, as planned in October. In response, Mayor Rick York proposed that city officials write a letter to Moscrip, asking if he would be willing to contribute assistance in removing the machine.
He acknowledged that such action would not necessarily yield such help.
“All he can do is say ‘no,’” said York.
Balcer moved to table Cope’s request, pending results of the letter to Moscrip and the city’s budget audit, seconded by Kurth. The motion carried unanimously, with a vote of 4-0.
Cope aims to have the machine removed during the first week of October.
In other library matters, Cope obtained council permission to put up a sign outside the new library space, advertising the planned move. She said this sign was made before the present library opened, but was never put up.
“We have a ton of people in this town that have no idea about this library,” said Cope.
Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
