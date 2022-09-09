Library, city officials confront obstacle in moving to new home

The New Plymouth City Hall and library building, as pictured in October 2021. As plans move forward to move into its new home a block south, library officials have financial obstacles in removing a physical obstacle to moving the Armoral Tuttle Public Library there — an older X-ray machine remaining in the facility.

 Independent-Enterprise, file photo

NEW PLYMOUTH — An unusual obstacle stands in the way of moving the Armoral Tuttle Public Library into its new home ... an old dental X-ray machine. That’s because the future home of the library and New Plymouth City Hall previously was used as a dental office, before being donated to the city by Truckstop.com founder Scott Moscrip.

For the Armoral Tuttle Library Board, an obstacle to removing this obstacle remains: The cost. Librarian Melanie Cope approached the New Plymouth City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday evening with a request for $2,500 to cover the cost of removing said machine.



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

