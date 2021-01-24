Library books year of progress for 2020, despite pandemic

PAYETTE - While public libraries’ physical branches in Boise, Caldwell, Nampa and New Plymouth remain closed to foot traffic amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Payette Public Library remains open and continues to expand patron services. The library was closed during the first eight weeks of the pandemic, reopening in May and remaining open since then.
In presenting his annual report for the 2019-20 fiscal year to the Payette City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday, Library Director Clay Ritter highlighted the many ways the library added on to the user experience even as the pandemic continues. Ritter spoke in lieu of the Payette Library Board due to COVID-19 restrictions on attendance limits at the meeting.
“I got volunteered” by the board, joked Ritter.
Following is a sample of accomplishments from 2020 cited by Ritter.
• Library officials installed and implemented an RFID tag system for all items in active circulation, which allows library staff to better track inventory going in and out of the facility.
“So far it’s worked out wonderfully, our [checkout] lines are shorter,” said Ritter. “Pre-COVID, our lines were shorter too, not just now.”
He also noted items don’t go missing as frequently as they used to, since adding RFID tags to circulated items.
• Library staff are replacing fluorescent light bulbs throughout the facility with LED ballasts
• Inventory adjustments were made during the year, which saw 4,496 items, including missing items, taken out of circulation.
“Most of those items that we weeded had not left the shelf since 2004,” said Ritter.
At the same time, 1,255 new items were added. The library now has 40,692 print items, 6,132 physical media and games, and 15,789 e-books available.
• A direct grant through Apple allowed the library to purchase computers specifically for patrons learning coding
• The Boise State University Community Impact Program began holding classes in the library in Fall 2020, “in small cohorts specific to Payette,” according to Ritter. “It’s been wonderful for our exposure, it’s been wonderful having those classes at the library, expanding the knowledge base of Payette. It’s just a wonderful program, we do enjoy partnering with them.”
• Virtual programming, as well as ‘take and make’ kits, was launched in March and remains ongoing. According to Ritter, actual participation in library programs including online content was equal to 19,740 people while attendance at the library reached 7,182.
“We’ve had comments from people who live in Portland,” said Ritter about online participation in the library’s online storytime videos, noting those came from former Payette residents.
• The library presently has 2,708 active library card holders, including 394 non-resident card holders from surrounding cities.
• As previously reported in the newspaper, the library completed a comprehensive upgrade of its WiFi network during early fiscal year 2020-21. Upgrades include the ability to track how many individual WiFi sessions are reported, as users log on from their personal devices. Ritter said there have been 9,000 such sessions logged during the last fiscal year, an increase of 17% from the year prior.
• Library board members and staff found grants to be more rare during 2020 due to the pandemic, but still received a total of $38,800 in monetary and in-kind grants. E-rate funding, the state’s broadband reimbursement, the Summer STEM from Your Library program and a CARES Act mini-grant were among the 10 grants cited by Ritter in his report.
• In terms of the value of circulated items and the cost of purchasing those same items by library patrons, Ritter reported that library resources saved patrons $710,595.
Ritter said library officials plan to continue increasing access opportunities and providing educational and recreational materials for Payette.
The library is open six days a week, having added Saturday hours as of January. Curbside pickup remains available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.