Levy renewal goes to voters Tuesday

The campus of New Plymouth High School is seen in this January 2018 picture. New Plymouth School District officials are running an election on Tuesday, which asks voters to renew the district’s two year supplemental levy of $350,000 per year.
NEW PLYMOUTH — As officials at the Payette and Weiser school districts plan to rerun their requests for new supplemental levies on Tuesday, officials in the New Plymouth School District are preparing for the first time this year to run a renewal of its levy. The request seeks to collect $350,000 from patrons each year for two years, which equates to an average of $41 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, according to a levy document on the district’s website.
Following are the purposes for levy monies, according to the document.
• Purchasing a new school bus: $110,000
• Certificated and support staff salaries: $560,000
• Instructional supplies: $20,000
• Athletic supplies: $10,000
“The renewal of our supplemental levy will help our school district continue to recruit and retain high-quality faculty and staff, maintain our well-operating fleet of school buses, and supplement our instructional and athletic supplies for the next two years,” wrote Superintendent David Sotutu in a Wednesday email, stating he seeks to inform the public about the levy instead of advocating for or against it as required under Idaho Code.
Noteworthy is that under House Bill 292, passed by the Idaho Legislature during its 2023 Legislative Session, the School District Facilities Fund and the Homeowner Property Tax Relief Account were created to provide property tax relief to partially offset the need for supplemental levies. Its impact to specific school districts is expected to be known in late August.
Information about the levy is available online at https://bit.ly/3VVaxOL. To find your polling place and for related election information, phone the Payette County Clerk’s Office at (208) 642-6000.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.