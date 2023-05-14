Levy renewal goes to voters Tuesday

The campus of New Plymouth High School is seen in this January 2018 picture. New Plymouth School District officials are running an election on Tuesday, which asks voters to renew the district’s two year supplemental levy of $350,000 per year.

 Independent-Enterprise, file photo

NEW PLYMOUTH — As officials at the Payette and Weiser school districts plan to rerun their requests for new supplemental levies on Tuesday, officials in the New Plymouth School District are preparing for the first time this year to run a renewal of its levy. The request seeks to collect $350,000 from patrons each year for two years, which equates to an average of $41 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, according to a levy document on the district’s website.

Following are the purposes for levy monies, according to the document.



