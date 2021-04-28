PAYETTE — Is the cost of life jackets for all your family out of the budget? Or have you just forgotten where yours went? Either way, Kaitlyn Friend, who is spokesperson for the Payette County Loaner Lifejacket Program, is drumming up support throughout the community.
At the Payette County Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting on April 19, Friend updated the board on how efforts to collect life jackets was going. The commission first approved the program in August 2020.
There, Friend told the board that the stations would be up and running by the weekend of May 1. In an email to the newspaper Tuesday, Friend said the program got its start just by observing an unfilled need for safety on Payette County waterways.
“We often kayak the Payette River and have witnessed first hand a couple rescues and the first question always asked is ‘Do they have a lifejacket on?” Friend explained. “That was our lightbulb moment where we saw a need and felt we could help. We then asked Payette County Board for permission … and started running the program out of our garage.”
According to Friend, the life jacket program is straightforward and free for use by the public: Simply pick out a life jacket from the loaner station which fits you or a companion, use it for the day, then hang it back up for use by the next patron when you’re done.
“We put up flyers and social media post and members of the community would stop by our house and drop off donations,” Friend added. “Then we would put our logo on the back and hang them in the garage. Now we have the ability to receive donations at the Payette County Sheriffs Office.”
Speaking of donations, Friend shared a lengthly list of donors who have helped float the program’s boat. According to her, all of their donations were huge.
“On The Rise Construction, LLC was our first big donation. Danny Kinnard, Cole Kinnard, and Vince Buescher of On The Rise Construction donated the labor and material to construct all 4 lifejacket stations. Brian Starke of Starke fencing and remodeling was kind enough to drill the holes for the stations and made a generous donation to help purchase additional lifejackets. Home Depo of Ontario supplies the roof material for the stations. Treasure Valley Steel provided the roof flashing. Sherwin Williams of Ontario donated the paint. Zoroco Packaging of Caldwell, was able to really get the ball rolling by donating enough lifejackets to supply 2 full stations. Hunter of Homes, LLC has given a very generous donation.”
Friend added that members of the community have also donated used life jackets for the program. She expressed gratitude for the board of commissioners and their support, “along with my husband, Aaron, sister Shay, and friends: Matt, Kim, Cory, and Tyra who have helped sort and paint these lifejackets in our garage. It really has been a group effort … It was a great feeling to walk into the board meeting 8 months later and show them what we accomplished and invite them to the ribbon cutting ceremony!”
A ribbon-cutting event will be held at Rudy Park in Fruitland on Saturday, May 1 at noon. According to Friend, news outlets KBOI and Living in the News will be among the media outlets present for the event.
If you wish to donate lifejackets, a donation drive will be held during the ribbon cutting event or you may bring donations to the Payette County Sheriff’s Office at 1130 Third Ave. N. #104, Payette.
“Any lifejacket donations would be greatly appreciated!” said Friend.
