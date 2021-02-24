PAYETTE — The legislators of Idaho’s District 9 held three town hall meetings on Feb. 20 in Council, Midvale and Payette in order to allow the public to “share your thoughts about the issues” according to the flier advertising the event.
Topics ranged from education to health districts’ authority to Second Amendment rights.
The last stop, Payette County Courthouse, was filled to near-capacity with members of the public who came with their questions for the three legislators: Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, and Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale.
Social Gatherings
The first question asked pertained to when the subject of when the state senate would be revisiting the guidelines around social gatherings and was addressed to Lee,
“As far as restrictive gatherings, we’ve got a couple of things that are going through the senate and then coming over from the house,” said Lee.
One of the “big pieces” that are going through the Senate is legislation acknowledging that the state’s public health districts are advisory in nature and do not have authority to mandate restrictions without those restrictions going to “our county commissioners.”
Lee went on to say that those commissioners will then decide whether those restrictions will be implemented.
Second Amendment
What are the legislators doing to protect Idahoans’ Second Amendment rights? This inquiry was addressed by Boyle.
“If you look in our Idaho Constitution, Article 1, Section 11, it is very, very strong. In fact, it’s better than the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment. It did make us a sanctuary state and we have passed numerous guns laws to protect your Second Amendment,” stated Boyle.
She said if a scenario happened in which “the feds come and try and order our peace officers to knock door-to-door” that that action would be prohibited and that they would “be breaking their oath of office.”
Boyle said that a bill was passed a couple of years ago that would protect the officers from having to perform an action such as that.
“We’re a little bit better off than most states by far,” she stated.
Education
Kerby, who “appreciates” the expertise of the public health districts and said that they have “really smart people” and wanted to make sure that “they’re advising” and lawmakers are “consulting with” them.
Kerby said that the public health districts, as it relates to school districts, have authorities that prompted him to write a bill this summer that would limit that authority.
“Right now they can shut down schools, or they can mandate masks, or they can do a variety of things,”
He also said that his bill would
The school districts will “consult” with the health districts, however, school districts “will make the final decision” and if the health districts issue an “order,” those school districts are not required to adhere to it.
Kerby said that the bill he described covers “who is making the decision and it won’t be the health districts,” he then reminded the crowd that “we will tremendously respect them for their expertise.”
He also said that Central District Health was one of the health districts that did issue a mask order and then mentioned that he had “an email from the executive director of Southwest District Health “supporting” his bill.
“In fact, she helped me write the bill,” said Kerby, saying the executive director gave him “some language” for the bill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.