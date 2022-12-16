Legislative panel previews topics to be covered in Legislative Session

GARDEN CITY — The North Star Banquet Room at Garden City’s Riverside Hotel saw a full house of elected representatives and other public officials Tuesday afternoon, for the non-profit Mountain States Policy Center’s Christmas Luncheon. The event was a two-fold affair for those present; The results of the center’s inaugural Idaho Poll were released at this luncheon, and a legislative panel was there to give attendees an idea of what efforts would be made when the 2023 Idaho Legislative Session commences on Jan. 9
Idaho Poll
Ahead of the official online launch Wednesday, Robert Jones, vice president of GS Strategy Group, presented the results of the 2022 Idaho Poll. Policy Center President Chris Cargill told those present the results of the poll are intended to fuel recommendations for legislators in Idaho.
“We did 400 interviews [in this] statewide survey,” said Jones, noting the poll represents respondents from across the state and including Democrats, Republicans and Independent voters.
Following are examples of data collected in the poll.
• 45% of poll respondents indicated they would like to see money from the $1.4 billion budget surplus in 2022 spent on K-12 education, 34% said reducing taxes, 8% said adding to the state’s rainy day fund.
• 71% of respondents support the state’s 5.8% flat income tax rate, with 39% saying they “strongly support” it. However, when asked if they would want to reduce or eliminate it, 50% said they would want to do one or the other.
• Only 34% of respondents said they felt Idaho’s education system was “good” or “excellent.” They were most concerned with academic results, lack of funding and critical race theory being taught.
• A proposal to give parents control of the $8,900 spent per student in the state of Idaho through Education Savings Accounts is planned for the legislative session. The poll found 47% support these accounts, 40% are opposed and 13% remain undecided.
• 73% would support a requirement to post at fuel pumps how much tax is collected per gallon in motor vehicle fuel taxes.
Respondents were comprised of 52% Republican, 20% Democratic and 22% Independent voters, with an average age of 53. Only 24% of respondents were under the age of 40.
According to Jones, the poll is expected to be conducted every other year in even-numbered years.
Legislative preview
Cargill moderated a legislative panel during the luncheon, which was made up of Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa; Sen. Ben Toews, R-Coeur d’Alene; Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian; and Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale. The panel discussed issues which they plan to address during the new Legislative Session.
Topics included education funding and school choice, protections for parental rights, zero-based budgeting in the state and alternatives to the state’s grocery sales tax. Following are examples of comments given on these topics by the panelists.
“We are not getting phone calls — at least, I’m not getting phone calls or emails — about our personal or corporate tax rates,” said Den Hartog. “I think there is still work that can be done in terms of lowering them, but that’s not what the average citizen is clamoring for.”
Den Hartog said her main focus is pushing the issue of the grocery tax more than changes to income taxes.
“I think [the grocery tax] is something that has been swirling around the Legislature for a lot of years, and I think with [39] new members, I think there really is an opportunity to take it up and settle the issue once and for all.”
For Toews, providing property tax assistance to homeowners is among his top priorities.
“I actually have a friend of our family that saved their whole life, bought a place on the lake and a few years after they retired they had to sell that because the property taxes were too much for them to really maintain because of a fixed income,” was one example he named.
With multiple states tackling school choice, panelists shared a positive opinion for potential changes to school choice depending on how such are implemented. For example, Boyle stated, “To me, school choice is about raising the bar for the kids. Kids will go to whatever level that you set that. America has always been about choice and with choice comes competition and innovation. What are we afraid of competition and innovation? We shouldn’t be.”
On the topic of Medicaid expansion, Skaug expressed that he would like to see it revisited and said it has not worked as originally pitched to the state by the federal government.
“We should not have done that expansion,” he said. “Right now, we have [approximately] 150,000 people who are not eligible to be on the program, but we’re not allowed to kick them off as long as we’re in a national emergency. We need to repeal the expansion and take care of those who really need the help, not those who already have new jobs and are doing fine.”
Boyle expressed that the state’s budget surplus could help replace medicare expansion funds.
“Accepting federal funds is going to be the death of the states,” she said. “We need to stand up and act like states, remember it was the states who created the federal government, not the other way around. They’re not our parent, they don’t know what’s best for us.”
Den Hartog noted that while active bills get plenty of news coverage during legislative sessions, there are many more bills which fall by the wayside, unnoticed by media outlets. She asked for media outlets to take notice of these bills as they get left behind.
Boyle expressed that while she is excited to meet the newcomers who will join the Idaho Legislature this season, she expressed concerns that they may not know what to expect.She expressed that they may be “naive” to the ways of lobbyists who will try to influence their votes.
While the panelists said they encourage constituents to contact them, Skaug specifically suggested they reach out by email. He said legislators received “too many” phone calls to be able to respond to all callers.
After the panel concluded, the newspaper interviewed Boyle to learn about her view of the Idaho Poll results.
“I though the whole thing was extremely interesting,” said Boyle. “I don’t know how many District 9 people were in this poll, but it’s a good overall [representation of what people think. We need to continue to educate people on the issues.”
About the upcoming legislative session, she told the newspaper, “We’re going to have a great session, I’m really excited about it.”
According to Cargill, the policy center does not endorse political candidates, but is instead “in the ideas business.” He said the organization seeks to inform decision-making in Idaho, as well as other states it serves — Montana, Washington and Wyoming.
