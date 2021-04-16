Learning from failure

PAYETTE — While parents frequently wish for success for their children, those same children often need to learn from failure. Through its 2021 Onramp program which introduces children to the world of coding, Boise State University is providing Payette students one more route through which to learn from shortcomings.
“It’s to promote community engagement, creativity and coding, and works with innovative school districts and educators in and around the Treasure Valley,” said Superintendent Robin Gilbert. “The Onramp program, specifically, provides a robust professional development curriculum for the educators that have participated and they put Apple products into the classroom for them to use for their students.”
In a presentation to the Payette School District Board of Trustees on Monday by Westside Elementary School teacher Stacie Mount and her fifth grade class, students shared what it means to them to learn from their own shortcomings. McCain Middle School Language Arts teacher Amy Hopkins is also involved with Onramp.
“My students have absolutely gone way beyond my expectations with this,” said Mount to the board. Students created their projects by creating drawings using an application called Sketches School and combining those with video clips to create a video presentation. The overall theme of the students’ presentation was developing resilience.
“All of these students, they worked on this together [in groups] and the class elected them to come to present to you,” said Mount.
Following are samples of talking points addressed by students during their presentations.
Rylee Toney shared videos she made with the help of her partner Lily [no last name available] in which they cite the six-step approach the class learned about becoming resilient, including trying then trying harder, failing fast and often, pushing your comfort zone, seeking support and connections, being mindful of mindset, and loving yourself. Rylee used an example of showing peers that you can learn to kick a soccer ball past them by practicing over an extended period of time.
“You walk back to school to show the [peer] what you’ve learned … and it makes it past him,” said Riley in her video.
Kadence Else and Delilah Gonzales shared an example of a student learning how to ride a skateboard, not letting bumps and scrapes from falling off the board keep them off it.
Zachary Jackson and Valentin Castillo took a world view of the topic.
“Sometimes the world’s problems can be too hard on people, but when we’re resilient it makes it way lighter,” said Zachary.
According to Mount, Onramp is a partnership between Boise State, the College of Western Idaho, the Idaho Digital Learning Alliance and Apple. Mount said Onramp has invited her class to make a presentation for the program’s public events at the end of the school year.
