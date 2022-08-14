Leading where she was led

PAYETTE — Amanda Smith is proving not only can you go home again, but you can also be a leader at home. After graduating from Payette High School in 2002, she’s back in her home town this year as the new principal of McCain Middle School.
Smith succeeds Rick Hale, who left McCain this June. In an interview with the newspaper on Wednesday, Smith said she got into education after trying other career fields out first.
“I really struggled early on in life deciding what my path was going to be; I looked at a few different options. I initially went to school to be an ag educator, and decided part of the way through there that I needed to pursue some other life experiences. So I did that for a bit, and went into the medical field for a while. When it came down to deciding to go back and get my bachelor’s degree, I was trying to decide between nursing and education. And my heart just landed toward education.”
She also served as a 21st Century Community Learning Center grant director in Emmett, and has been a third grade teacher and a reading and literacy specialist. She has also worked in Nyssa and Ontario schools.
“I’ve been an adjunct professor for Eastern Oregon University in their [English as a Second Language] endorsement program.”
Smith is also a 4-H advisor.
Smith acquired her bachelor’s degree and her first masters degree at Eastern Oregon University, her principalship licensure at Lewis-Clark State College and her education specialist degree at Concordia University in Chicago.
She said that while she enjoys all subjects of study, language arts narrowly edges out the others on her favorites list.
“I’m an eclectic learner; I do prefer reading and writing and the language arts more than I prefer math, but I like them both.”
When she’s not reading up on agriculture or educational research, Smith says she’s a fan of Harry Potter books and the works of Rick Riordan including the Percy Jackson novels. She and her husband, Tyson Smith, also enjoy outdoor activities.
Rather than trying to make major changes to any program, Smith said her focus is on reinforcing what already works and improving relations with the community.
“There are a lot of systems already in place and programs that are amazing opportunities for our students. I hope to be able to broaden the number of experiences that our kids get, and the amount of opportunities that we have. I always think getting additional programs is very rarely a problem. I just want to enhance all the great things that are happening now, but ultimately just to provide more community experiences and opportunities for the community and the school to grow together.”
In the subject of stopping bullying, Smith said her experience with bullying has indicated that the issue is an “epidemic” not just in education but throughout society. She said her aim is to prevent it by teaching students how to interact with others in a positive way.
When asked what she wants parents and students to know about her, Smith said, “I really just want students and parents to know that I’m here as a support. I’m here to support them, both parents and students. I’m here to support my staff and our education system, I’m here to support our community. And if they have any questions or concerns or ideas or suggestions, I would love to have them come in and visit and chat with me, so that we can talk through things and continue to make our schools and our community better places.”
Smith said her mentors are plentiful throughout her education and her work life, including Keith Hyatt who taught agriculture when she was at Payette High. Hyatt is now president of the Payette County Fair Board.
“I was a member of the FFA program and he did a lot for me, coning into high school to help me want to be an educator, ultimately. I did not think so at the time, but I definitely see him as a mentor.”
She tells the newspaper that Hyatt doesn’t even know she has the job yet.
“I’m certain that he knows about it, but I haven’t gotten to hear what he has to say about it yet.”
In a noteworthy turn of events, Tyson Smith presently teaches agriculture at Payette High School.
“Being able to come back and give back to my community in a different way is something I wanted to do for a long time. I’m really excited to have this opportunity … I love middle school kids, I have a heart for this age group. They are going through so many of life’s changes, and it’s such a transition … The three years that they’re here are such big transitions for kids.”
