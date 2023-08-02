Leading the way for special needs job seekers

Vocational Rehabilitation Assistant Kirby Rider and Caleb Tibbitts with the Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation speak to attendees of the Payette Chamber of Commerce Tuesday afternoon. Their talk centered on helping employers see beyond applicants’ disabilities and focus on their abilities.
PAYETTE — Did you know that there are presently 421,236 adults with a disability living in the state of Idaho? That’s the head count vocational rehabilitation assistants Kirby Rider and Caleb Tibbitts from the Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation presented as part of their talk during the Payette Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon at the R&L Event Center on Tuesday.
The total number Rider cited accounts for approximately 1 in 3 working-age adults in the state, compared to 20% of the workforce nationwide. As he noted, anyone can join that statistic at any time.
“We’re talking about a very significant portion of our population,” he said. “It’s very important to understand that individuals with disabilities live and are part of our communities.”
The division is federally funded and helps job seekers with disabilities to find the right job for them. Rider said he has had many employers tell him they don’t have anybody with a disability working for them. But in many cases, he said they may not realize that they do.
“When we talk about disabilities, it’s not just physical disabilities; Most of them are actually things that you wouldn’t recognize just by having a conversation with somebody.”
Things like a learning disorder qualify as a disability, as does having a chronic ailment such as diabetes are examples he cited.
Their talk, titled ‘Demystifying Disabilities,’ centered on helping attendees understand that having a disability does not necessarily mean an employee is less capable than one who doesn’t have one.
“We work with a lot of different businesses,” said Tibbitts. “When they hear, ‘Oh you work with individuals with disabilities,’ they think ‘Maybe that individual isn’t right for what we do with our business.’”
Tibbitts stated that he has heard concerns of special needs workers potentially needing more time off and being less productive. To this, he responded that the division has seen studies, which suggest special needs workers often miss fewer days of work, stay at their jobs longer, and are often rated more productive than those without special needs.
“Often times, these individuals — if you put them in the right job, they’re thankful somebody gave them a shot — they’re going to be one of your best employees,” Tibbitts said. “If you have 10 individuals that are working for you, chances are two of them have a disability.”
In the talk, Tibbitts explained that 58% of the most commonly required work accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act don’t require any expense on the part of the employer. Among those that do require money, he said that those expenses don’t often exceed $500. Examples of accommodations might include adjusting the layout of a workplace to accommodate movement, adding software or adjusting work schedules.
“We have funding available to help pay for assistive technology tools or some of those accommodations,” Rider said. “There’s also tax credits available through what’s called the Work Opportunity Tax Credit.”
“A lot of the individuals we work with, we see they want to work more,” Tibbitts continued. “Sometimes, people think, ‘Oh these individuals, maybe they don’t want to work’ or ‘they can’t work.’ Often times, they want more hours than they’re getting, they want these promotions and things like that. That’s one of the things we do is we try to help them get there.”
On the other side of helping individuals find job is educating them on what work is available. The division focuses on three key areas of educating people about jobs: Learning about work, usually in high school; learning through work; and learning at work. To fulfill the need to educate about work, the division asks local businesses look into their workforce needs and find ways to help candidates get hired.
“Really, why we’re here is our ask of our business community, is getting involved with our youth programs,” said Rider. “We have our adult customers that we work with. But really, what we’re focusing on … is our emerging workforces; Our students in high school that are learning about what it is that they want to do, and then trying to translate that into what are jobs in our communities for when they graduate, and how do they get involved in that.”
When asked by Payette Mayor Craig Jensen about why there is a high number of special needs jobseekers per capita in Idaho — Idaho’s total population is estimated at 1.9 million as of 2021 — Emily Flynn, a vocational counselor, noted that the state’s agricultural and industrial workforce sees a high number of injuries. They stated that this is a likely contributor to that high head count.
The division’s Nampa and Meridian offices serve southwest Idaho, including Payette County.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.