Leading the way for special needs job seekers

Vocational Rehabilitation Assistant Kirby Rider and Caleb Tibbitts with the Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation speak to attendees of the Payette Chamber of Commerce Tuesday afternoon. Their talk centered on helping employers see beyond applicants’ disabilities and focus on their abilities.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — Did you know that there are presently 421,236 adults with a disability living in the state of Idaho? That’s the head count vocational rehabilitation assistants Kirby Rider and Caleb Tibbitts from the Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation presented as part of their talk during the Payette Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon at the R&L Event Center on Tuesday.

The total number Rider cited accounts for approximately 1 in 3 working-age adults in the state, compared to 20% of the workforce nationwide. As he noted, anyone can join that statistic at any time.



