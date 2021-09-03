LC State signs co-admission, co-enrollment agreement with Walla Walla college

LEWISTON – Lewis-Clark State College and Walla Walla Community College have entered into an agreement to allow students from the two institutions to enroll concurrently, the presidents from the two colleges announced on Thursday.
In a special ceremony held at LC State’s campus on Thursday morning, LC State President Cynthia Pemberton and WWCC President Chad Hickox signed the Memorandum of Understanding & Agreement for a co-admission and co-enrollment partnership as well as a financial aid consortium agreement. The partnership, which is effective immediately, is good at all campuses for the two institutions, including LC State Coeur d’Alene.
The partnership will help promote successful undergraduate experiences for students who wish to attend both institutions by making the transition smoother through early identification and support.
“LC State and WWCC have a long history of working collaboratively to bring education options and opportunities to our region,” Pemberton said. “This agreement solidifies, streamlines and enhances our shared abilities to serve students and serve them seamlessly. We could not be more pleased to partner with WWCC in this exciting education endeavor.”
“WWCC is committed to expanding opportunity for our students, whether that’s a workforce program or a four-year academic degree,” said Hickox. “This partnership is another way for us to support student success and to provide greater options for the communities we serve.”
The partnership was formed to help foster greater student success by improving student access to undergraduate education, increase associate degree completion by students in southeastern Washington, and aid the transfer of those credits toward a bachelor’s degree at LC State.
Students who take advantage of the partnership will have increased curricular choices and will be able to tailor their education experiences to fit personal goals, preferences, and needs resulting in greater student success and retention.
The management of the partnership and articulation agreements will be coordinated through the enrollment services offices at each institution.
Students who are enrolled at both WWCC and LC State will be able to receive financial aid based on their total enrollment from both colleges. Those students are also eligible to receive support services from either institution, including library and advising.
As part of the MOU, WWCC will provide LC State with advising space on the two WWCC campuses for the purpose of recruitment and ongoing advisement for students interested in LC State degrees.
