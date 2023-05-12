Darin Huffaker of the Small Business Development Center in Ontario speaks to attendees of the Payette Chamber of Commerce luncheon in April. The PAYCCSY dinner and auction will be held Saturday, which raises funds for the chamber to provide continued networking events for the community, including its monthly luncheons.
A selection of items to be auctioned off at Saturday’s PAYCCSY dinner and auction are pictured Wednesday afternoon. The event will adopt a Boomerang/Western theme going forward, according to Payette Chamber of Commerce Vice President Liz Long.
Long created and compiled decorations for this year’s fundraiser, such as these handmade silhouettes.
Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise
PAYETTE — It’s the same dinner and auction event the Payette Chamber of Commerce has relied on as its primary fundraiser for decades. But this Saturday, according to Chamber Vice President Liz Long, PAYCCSY (which stands for Payette Chamber of Commerce Serves You) is taking on a Boomerang/Western Days theme going forward.
In a phone interview with the newspaper on Tuesday, Long explained the reason for the theme change. She said the PAYCCSY name is not going away, but rather the theme is intended to emphasize the city’s heritage.
“A lot of people grew up with the ‘boomerang’ name for the town,” said Long. “There [were] a lot of events going on in the Boomerang Days. I just wanted to bring it back and just keep it that way … This is the theme we’re going to keep for every auction, every event we have each year from now on.”
She said she devised the theme in keeping with Payette’s rural heritage and character. Noteworthy is that during the 1970s, the Apple Blossom Festival was known as Boomerang Days.
“I figured, let’s just keep it country!”
The city of Payette was originally known as Boomerang when it was first settled in the 1890s. The name was changed to Payette in honor of François Payette, a French-Canadian fur trapper in the employ of the Hudson Bay Company who subsequently explored the area.
New for 2023, PAYCCSY is now permanently scheduled to be held the Saturday prior to Apple Blossom, according to Long. She said that future events may include live entertainment, depending on the success of this year’s event.
Many live and silent auction items are being lined up for the event. The auctioneer for this year’s live auction will be John Henry Schaffield.
Long expressed gratitude to sustaining chamber members, Wilson Point S and LivingInTheNews.com. Catering is provided by Broken Bowl Catering and Double Diamond Steakhouse, both of New Plymouth.
“We invite membership all throughout the Treasure Valley ... We’ve got donations from Ontario, Fruitland, New Plymouth, Payette” and some donations have even come in from business owners in the Boise metropolitan area, she said.
As Long explained, PAYCCSY provides funding for the chamber to continue its business member networking and information for current members, as well as provide continued monthly luncheons and networking events throughout the year. The 2022 event raised $8,000 for the chamber.
The event will be held at the R&L Event Center, 633 2nd Ave. S. A limited number of tickets remain for the event, as of press time.
For tickets and more information about PAYCCSY, visit bit.ly/3LV5Nnx or phone (208) 642-3487.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
