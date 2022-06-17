Labor employment services now available in more than 20 southwestern Idaho mobile locations 

Lisa Burgess, a labor consultant with the Idaho Department of Labor, operates a mobile office for job seekers to find resources, whether it be finding work or applying for unemployment insurance. She also helps employers to find qualified candidates. The mobile office is held inside the Payette Public Library on Mondays.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

Idaho Department of Labor

BOISE — Idahoans living in remote, rural areas in southwestern Idaho can now get help finding a job in 21 Idaho Department of Labor mobile locations throughout southwestern Idaho.

Customized services like help finding a new job, access to training resources or landing a job that pays well can now be found in rural communities like Cascade, Council, Eagle, Emmett, Garden City, Garden Valley, Glenns Ferry, Grand View, Horseshoe Bend, Kuna, McCall, Meridian, Middleton, Midvale, Mountain Home, New Meadows, Payette, Star, Weiser as well as two locations in Boise.

“Our mobile office model is for Idaho citizens without a Labor office in their community,” said Department of Labor Director Jani Revier. “Thanks to partnerships with local libraries, community centers, city halls and other organizations, our footprint is larger now than ever before, and we’re able to deliver face-to-face services to more Idahoans in rural communities throughout the state.”

At the Payette mobile office on Monday, Lisa Burgess, a labor consultant, explained what she does for clients, whether they be job seekers or employers.

“I help people find jobs,” said Burgess. “I also help employers list jobs on our websiteand find qualified applicants. And I can help people with unemployment insurance, if people need help filing their claim or filing a weekly certification.”

According to Burgess, resources are available for job seekers of all degrees of education and has jobs listed in many industries.

All the department’s mobile locations offer walk-in hours and appointments for help with writing resumes, filling out job applications, preparing for an interview, accessing job training resources, filing for unemployment insurance benefits and other services.

Labor services are also available for businesses including support for listing jobs, recruiting employees, organizing hiring events, hosting employer seminars and providing access to job training programs.

Labor’s nine American Job Center offices – Post Falls, Lewiston, Caldwell, Boise, Twin Falls, Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Sandpoint and Burley – continue to offer a full slate of employment services and are open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mobile locations along with days and hours of service are below:

Payette Public Library, 24 S. 10th St., Payette, Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon & 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call (208) 364-7781 ext. 3535 or email PayetteMail@labor.idaho.gov.

Weiser Public Library — Conference Room, 628 E 1st St., Weiser, 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Call (208) 364-7781 ext. 3535 or email PayetteMail@labor.idaho.gov.

The Idaho Department of Labor’s employment services program is fully supported by $18.2 million in Wagner-Peyser grants from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Idaho Department of Labor is an equal opportunity employer and service provider. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. Dial 711 for Idaho Relay Service.

Corey Evan contributed to this article.



