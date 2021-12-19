La Niña pattern may impact 2021-22 snow plans

PAYETTE COUNTY — After enduring a severe drought year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, winter weather is setting in which has city officials across Payette County on their toes. The newspaper reached out to these officials this week, to learn about this year’s snow plans.
Fruitland
As obtained by the newspaper, an information leaflet sent to Fruitland residents reminds them to keep vehicles and trailers off the streets to allow plowing. In this regard, Fruitland City Code 6-1-4-1 states, “It is unlawful for any person to hinder, interfere with, delay or obstruct any person engaged in street sweeping or snow removal for the city. It shall be unlawful for any person to park a motor vehicle of any description, any trailer or boat, recreational vehicle, utility trailer, watercraft trailer, toy hauler or leave any other obstruction adjacent to, upon, in or on a right of way, in such a manner as to interfere with the street sweeping or snow removal by the city.”
It further asks residents to not shovel snow into the streets, “as it creates a safety hazard if left in the middle of the street and can become hard-packed and difficult to remove.”
It further explains that windrow, or snow left by a plow on the edge of residents’ driveways, is the residents’ responsibility to remove. However, elderly residents who are unable to shovel this snow can call city hall to place their names on a list for city employees to remove windrow from in front of their properties as resources to do so become available.
Plowing begins once snow depth exceeds three inches.
To prevent disruptions, much of the city’s plowing activity is to be done overnight, with Southwest Third Street to be plowed between 2:30 to 6 a.m. On this street, where snow is plowed to the center of the street, intersections and property entrances are opened “immediately.”
Plowing along U.S. Highways 30 and 95 is provided by the Idaho Transportation Department.
It also reminds motorists to give more distance than normal for stopping, and not to rely on plowing alone to keep roadways safe.
In a Tuesday email to the newspaper, Fruitland City Administrator Stuart Grimes said he has been apprised of conditions which may evoke memories of 2017’s “snowpocalypse.”
“As far as what I’ve heard about snowfall projections, I was in a meeting a couple weeks ago and a representative from NOAA gave us a report for this winter’s projections. He reported that we are in a La Niña pattern again this winter, where cooler ocean currents in the Pacific should bring higher than average precipitation to our area.”
He further added that he would like to see winter weather turn out this way.
“After seeing first-hand the water level in our reservoirs, I hope [the representative’s] prediction is accurate.”
Fruitland has 30.5 miles of streets, as of 2020.
New Plymouth
City officials did not respond to requests for comment on New Plymouth’s snow plan before press time. However, New Plymouth has similar rules to Fruitland and Payette regarding sidewalks; New Plymouth City Code 9-2-1 states, “It shall be the duty of the owner or tenant of any premises abutting or adjoining any public sidewalk to remove all snow and/or ice from such sidewalk.”
In 2020, Public Works Superintendent Beau Ziemer said the city keeps combination plow and sandtruck, grader, backhoe and a utility task vehicle in its fleet for major snow events.
“The business district and schools get top priority, with residential areas only plowed if snow exceeds four inches during a storm,” wrote Ziemer in Dec. 2020. He also noted that plowing doesn’t take place in active snow unless the city police chief says plowing is necessary.
New Plymouth boasts 12 miles of streets as of Dec. 2019.
Payette
City Treasurer Mary Cordova shared the city’s snow plan in a Tuesday email. Like Fruitland, plowing begins with main thoroughfares after depth exceeds three inches. The rest are plowed once snowfall stops.
Removal of windrow from snow plowing is the residents’ responsibility, even though the plan states plow operators aim to keep windrow to a minimum.
“There are over two thousand driveways in Payette,” the plan reads, in part. “It would be a very costly and time consuming, and slow the process of snow removal. Also, there could be damage to driveways and equipment attempting to do this.”
The plan reminds residents to pile snow past their driveways in the direction of travel. It also reminds them to advise children not to play in snow berms or near roadways.
As city snow removal equipment is too large to safely operate in alleys, operators generally don’t plow them. As for sidewalks, Payette City Code 12.08.010 states, “Every owner, tenant or occupant of any property located within the corporate limits is required to remove the snow and ice from the sidewalk fronting such property or on which such property is abutting.”
This code was last amended by Ordinance No. 1434 in 2017.
The plan further details the do’s and don’ts of snow removal as follows:
DO:
• Give snow removal crews the right of way to finish their important job.
• Drive with extra caution during winter months.
• Keep your sidewalk clear of snow and ice as much as
practical.
• Allow plenty of room between you and snow equipment.
• Help City crews by not parking cars along any snow routes whenever possible. This will prevent your car from being “buried” by snowplows.
• Take it easy shoveling—it is hard work and has been linked to heart attacks.
• Be a helper—help remove a berm from a driveway or mailbox area for a neighbor who may be unable to do so themselves.
DON’T:
• Throw snow into the street when shoveling your driveway.
• Forget to plan ahead for winter. Have your shovels ready, winterize your car and prepare for winter driving with the right tires and chains.
• Expect specialized service. With City resources limited, the focus is on major streets.
• Expect immediate attention to residential or other lower priority streets.
There are over 50 miles of streets in Payette, as of Dec. 2020. Payette’s snow plan can be read in full at https://bit.ly/3dXVBKA.
