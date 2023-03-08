Knights of Columbus fish fry event catches big crowds

Corpus Christi Catholic Church welcomed a full house on March 3 for the Knight’s of Columbus’ second Friday Fish Fry event of the 2023 Lenten season. Beyond sacrificing beef for fish, attendees also can win a pellet grill, offered for a raffle benefitting the Knights through a sponsorship by State Line Shed Sales in Fruitland.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

FRUITLAND — If the crowd at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Fruitland on March 3 is any indication, the Knights of Columbus’ annual fish fry Fridays remain popular with Payette County diners. The all-you-can-eat offerings returned to the church on Feb. 24 for a five week run ahead of Easter.

During the March 3 event, the newspaper met with organizer and Grand Knight Gerald Mallory to learn about what went into putting together this year’s fish fry. He estimated that the day’s turnout was around 230 people or more.



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com

Tags

Load comments