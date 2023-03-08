Knights of Columbus fish fry event catches big crowds

Corpus Christi Catholic Church welcomed a full house on March 3 for the Knight’s of Columbus’ second Friday Fish Fry event of the 2023 Lenten season. Beyond sacrificing beef for fish, attendees also can win a pellet grill, offered for a raffle benefitting the Knights through a sponsorship by State Line Shed Sales in Fruitland.
FRUITLAND — If the crowd at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Fruitland on March 3 is any indication, the Knights of Columbus’ annual fish fry Fridays remain popular with Payette County diners. The all-you-can-eat offerings returned to the church on Feb. 24 for a five week run ahead of Easter.
During the March 3 event, the newspaper met with organizer and Grand Knight Gerald Mallory to learn about what went into putting together this year’s fish fry. He estimated that the day’s turnout was around 230 people or more.
“We’ve had a really good turnout; We’re doing the first five weeks of Lent,” he said. “We do this every year; We invite anybody to come down.”
According to Mallory, the proceeds benefit the knights’ service within the church.
“Father Paco is here with us for the next couple of years; He has some general needs he asks for.”
Such needs include assisting the less fortunate with obtaining medical supplies, partnering with Stanton Healthcare to provide medical care for those in need, or supporting the church’s food bank which opens to the public twice a week, in addition to support given by the Payette Albertsons.
“It’s just phenomenal the amount of pounds of food that we get from them,” Mallory noted.
Food for this year’s fish fry includes fish from Red Apple Marketplace in Ontario, as well as parishioners including the Catholic Women’s League who donate salads and desserts, and beverages from Swire Coca-Cola. And what would a fish fry be without a donation of french fries by Ore-Ida in Ontario?
“Everyone that serving here is knights and their wives,” according to Mallory.
By going for a fish fry, one also has a chance to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a new pellet grill, sponsored by State Line Shed Sales in Fruitland.
Knights of Columbus also hosts community breakfast events on the first Saturday of each month.
