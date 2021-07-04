Kerissa Rupp awarded Bill Herr Scholarship

NEW PLYMOUTH — As the class of 2021 disburses into the world, New Plymouth graduate Kerissa Rupp is preparing to take a bite out of the challenges of keeping its smiles healthy. She has been extended some assistance by Idaho’s Third District Officials Association in the form of the 2020-21 Bill Herr Memorial Scholarship in May.
Rupp received $750 through the scholarship, to help pay for her post-secondary education.
The newspaper reached out to Rupp to learn more about her future endeavors. As she explained in a June 30 email, those plans are literally a mouthful.
“My career aspirations include being able to help people and make them smile, literally, along with being able to have time to raise a family,” wrote Rupp. “Truly that’s why I’m so passionate about dental hygiene is because it’s compatible with the future I envision for myself.”
Rupp has been accepted to Idaho State University in Pocatello, where she plans to study dental hygiene. She said her guidance counselor helped her find the scholarship.
“In pursing my aspirations I hope to able influence those I come in contact with, help rid them of insecurities they may have, as well as make people smile.”
Rupp had a lengthy list of individuals to express gratitude towards for helping bring out her smile.
“I ultimately would have to thank my parents for pushing me so hard to be successful and become the best version of myself. I thank my friends and boyfriend for always putting a smile on my face and making me laugh, as well as my coaches for teaching me the importance of hard work and dedication.”
As Rupp prepares to put time, effort and money into her future plans, she urges those around her to consider doing likewise.
“The biggest investment you can make is in yourself.”
