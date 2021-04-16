Keeping Idaho on the road

PAYETTE COUNTY — As previously reported in the Argus Observer, the Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services has responded to COVID-19 with an appointment system with appointments at the Ontario office frequently filling up as fast as they become available. In contrast, the Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles has taken a different approach.
As explained to the newspaper in an email Tuesday by Jillian Garrigues, public information officer, the Idaho Transportation Department implements the computer system which maintains state records, as well as implementing vehicle laws. However, each office is run by the county assessor and managed by the Sheriff’s Office where it is located.
“They get to decide their business hours, staffing levels, appointments/walk-in only, COVID protocols, etc.,” wrote Garrigues. “Generally many offices in Idaho chose to stay open throughout the pandemic, only limiting service.”
Statewide, the division did take measures to help ease the burden of individual offices and motorists.
“Last March when the pandemic first hit, we issued a 90-day extension on expiring driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations,” Garrigues added. “Those expiring between March 1 – May 31 had until June 30 to renew … We offered another extension during the fall for expiring driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations. Those expiring between Sept. – Dec. 31 had until January 31, 2021 to renew.”
The division also expanded its online services to allow more transactions to be done from home, including driver’s license renewals, vehicle registration renewals, commercial vehicle permits and registrations, ordering personalized license plates, purchasing copies of driving records and address changes, according to Garrigues.
“We also temporarily expanded the age range for online driver’s license renewals to allow those 17 to 75 years old to renew online.”
Instead of the previous 3-day temporary registration tags, the division presently allows car dealerships to issue ones good for 30 days. And in larger counties, Garrigues pointed out that larger counties added a QR code to renewal notices this month, which allows motorists in those counties to renew vehicle registrations on their smartphones.
“Our main goal has been encouraging Idahoans to use our online services or renew by mail to keep crowd sizes down at the county offices. We’re trying to allow more room for the people who have transactions that can only be done in-person, like REAL ID, out of state VIN inspections, new car registrations, driver skills tests, etc.,” wrote Garrigues.
In an email Friday, Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech explained that the county’s DMV office has not utilized appointments during the pandemic.
“Citizens who come to the Driver License office form a line on the sidewalk outside of the building,” wrote Creech. “We have an employee at the door to monitor the number of people in the building. As there are openings at the counters, they allow each person to enter the building to conduct their business.”
Plexiglass panels continue to keep employees and the public separate from one another to minimize the potential for viral spread.
