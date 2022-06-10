Kathy Patrick stands up for Senior Center

By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
PAYETTE — At most Payette City Council meetings, Councilor Kathy Patrick gives input on pressing issues while seated with her fellow councilors. However, during its regular meeting on June 6, she showed the council that keeping the Payette Community & Senior Center going without the city’s help is a matter she does not take sitting down.
Standing at the podium, Patrick expressed in her annual report and budget request to the council that there is a need for financial support at the center. According to Patrick, the city does not presently give financial support to the nonprofit facility.
“My goal is to get the city of Payette to help support the senior center,” said Patrick.
Patrick cited the city’s 2020 Census, which found that one out of every four people living in Payette are age 60 or older.
Presently, the center has several private funding sources. In an email to the newspaper Wednesday, Patrick said these include local Catholic and First Baptist churches, the Payette High School Class of 1972 and several private donors, including one couple who contribute $600 in food pantry donations each month. In addition, Patrick said, she is fundraising for the center and, despite her original intentions not to do so, offers catering services.
She notes that the city of Fruitland and Payette County contribute monies as well. Total amounts provided were not made available before press time.
“Yes I am a city councilor, but we need to support our seniors; The city of Payette pays zero to support the Payette Senior Center. I think it’s time to change that. I know budget money is tight, but I think that a dollar amount can be reached.”
She said even $10,000 would help, as her food costs have increased 160% in the last year.
Patrick expressed that even amid COVID-19 shutdowns, staff and volunteers at the center did not stop its Meals on Wheels programs. In fact, during the pandemic, they added a community food pantry.
“We never completely closed down,” she said. “Our meals on wheels program did 13,432 meals [in 2020]. “These are people who are for the most part indigent, you’re unable to shop or cook for yourself or both … I do receive funding for that, because of what our governor signed into law. We’ve got extra funding, but it is only for the meals on wheels program. It does not pay for fuel or groceries.”
One factor in distributing food is the cost of packaging to keep food warm, which Patrick noted means buying styrofoam containers — a petroleum product. She said her team is experimenting with alternatives, including reusable containers for patrons to return for future use.
However, she notes, she is unsure how meals on wheels participants will react to these.
“Seniors are pretty set in their ways.”
Further, she adds that she only pays herself 15 hours of wages per week, volunteering the rest of the time as she pays two cooks.
As this was not an action item on the meeting’s agenda, the council took no action on the matter on Monday and had no comment for Patrick at that time. Future actions on Patrick’s request were not announced before press time.
The senior center is at 137 N. Main St.
