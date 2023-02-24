Kathy Patrick announces her retirement

Payette Community & Senior Center Executive Director Kathy Patrick is pictured with employee Greg Randleman Wednesday afternoon. Randleman will be the new executive director, following Patrick’s retirement on Oct. 28.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — At the Payette Community & Senior Center, Director Kathy Patrick is preparing once again for her annual St. Patrick’s Day corned beef and cabbage fundraiser to benefit St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital, a tradition which dates back to 1995. The difference this year is, this will be her last time conducting the fundraiser.

After leading the public gathering spot for eight years, Patrick has announced to the newspaper that she will be retiring this fall. Taking time away from making preparations for the fundraiser to share in an email to the newspaper on Tuesday, she said the timing of her retirement coincides with her 70th birthday.



