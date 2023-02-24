Kathy Patrick announces her retirement

Payette Community & Senior Center Executive Director Kathy Patrick is pictured with employee Greg Randleman Wednesday afternoon. Randleman will be the new executive director, following Patrick’s retirement on Oct. 28.
PAYETTE — At the Payette Community & Senior Center, Director Kathy Patrick is preparing once again for her annual St. Patrick’s Day corned beef and cabbage fundraiser to benefit St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital, a tradition which dates back to 1995. The difference this year is, this will be her last time conducting the fundraiser.
After leading the public gathering spot for eight years, Patrick has announced to the newspaper that she will be retiring this fall. Taking time away from making preparations for the fundraiser to share in an email to the newspaper on Tuesday, she said the timing of her retirement coincides with her 70th birthday.
“Serving my community,” is why she became involved in the center, she wrote. “Well, I believe we were placed on this earth to help each other. I guess you might say I do it for selfish reasons. Every time I help someone I feel better.”
Patrick shared her and her family’s history with the area, which dates back over 120 years. She has observed the many changes which have happened in Payette over the years, and shared her thoughts about some of these.
“My great grand parents came to Payette in 1900 and 1901. My grandmother and my mother were born here. When I was a child my Dad worked construction. We always came “home” to Payette to visit family and to do all of our shopping. During the late 50’s and early 60’s our little town had everything a family would need. Groceries, clothing, shoes, and most anything else you might need.
Patrick graduated from Vale High School and later studied at Treasure Valley Community College before moving to Payette in November 1972. She referred to Vale High as one school “where they know how to play football.”
“I raised my family here until 1983 when I took a job at the Boise Cascade Plywood plant in Emmett. I missed Payette and my friends so I moved back in November 1994 and have never left.”
Patrick’s tenure at the center came about after its furnace system suffered a fire in September 2013. Not too long after the center reopened, that December, the job of director was open.
“My best friend Kay Fletcher made me aware of the job at the center … She thought I would be a perfect fit, I interviewed with the board, and was hired on the spot,” she said. “I helped finish the plans for completing the kitchen and hire employees. The first year was definitely a learning process. I quickly realized this was the perfect job for me. It is by far the most rewarding job I have ever had.”
Among her proudest accomplishments are raising funds to purchase a new van to deliver Meals on Wheels, providing bus transportation for area seniors, and helping guide the center’s restoration.
“I have been instrumental in replacing all of the appliances in our kitchen, obtaining new counter tops and paint, and new flooring throughout the Center. I have planned and executed the expansion of our Thrift Store. All of this could not be accomplished without the help of our volunteers and the fine people in our community.”
She described herself as “a walking, talking bill board” for the center, as she worked to make the public aware of what it has to offer.
“I would like to thank the community for all their support and would hope they would continue to help the Payette Community and Senior Center be an active part of Payette and surrounding area.”
Patrick will conduct her 27th annual St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef & Cabbage Fundraiser on March 17. She noted that there has once again been 500 pounds of corned beef donated for the event, as well as 150 pounds of red potatoes.
Patrick said she started the fundraiser as fulfillment of her promise to pay God back for allowing her granddaughter, Amethyst Anderson Webecke, to survive complications arising from her premature birth. The first such fundraiser was in 1996.
Patrick’s last day will be Oct. 28, the eve of her birthday. Greg Randleman will become the center’s new director on Nov. 1.
Patrick continues to serve on the Payette City Council, with her present term expiring in 2025.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.