Jurassic Quest drive thru dinosaur experience coming to Boise area

NAMPA — More than 70 photorealistic dinosaurs are ready to return from extinction as Jurassic Quest Drive Thru, the nation’s largest touring dinosaur exhibit, migrates to Ford Idaho Center in the Treasure Valley from May 14-23. After welcoming legions of guests to sold-out dates across the country, the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru will transform the outdoor parking area into an interactive drive-thru experience, featuring more than 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs, as well as a 50-foot long Megalodon.
Jurassic Quest’s herd of animatronic dinos are displayed in realistic scenes that allow guests to experience them roaring and moving as they drive through the tour. Although the drive-thru experience means visitors will stay safe inside their vehicles, they’ll still need to avoid the swinging tail of the 50-foot Spinosaurus!
More than 2 million people have attended Jurassic Quest Drive Thru since the national tour launched in June with stops in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Boston, Philadelphia, San Antonio, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Detroit, Atlanta, Orlando, Houston and more.
Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloring to textured skin, fur or feathers, depicting how we understand dinosaurs looked and moved. It’s the only place to encounter some of the largest dinosaurs to ever roam the Earth, and some of the eeriest marine creatures to ever lurk the ocean’s depths, from the safety of your family vehicle in an hour-long ride back in time.
Tickets for Jurassic Quest are just $49 per vehicle (8 people or less) and available only at www.jurassicquest.com. The audio tour (choose from two) comes standard with every purchase (special accommodations can be made for the hearing impaired) as well as a safari-style photo of your vehicle and family transported back in time via a Jurassic setting complete with a dinosaur backdrop. Special souvenir packages and other add ons can be purchased at check out as well.
Jurassic Quest Drive Thru guests get to choose their own audio adventure. Jurassic Quest’s own Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick and Park Ranger Marty provide a fun-filled soundtrack to help visitors navigate the dino herd and learn little-known dino facts – packed with plenty of lighthearted humor to tickle funnybones of every age (“get ready to Tricera-STOP here…”)! Visitors can opt for the original audio tour in English and Spanish or a brand-new audio adventure led by Safari Sarah with the rest of the crew serving up A BIG surprise for everyone at the end!
In addition to the life-like dinosaur exhibits, there will be opportunities to visit with one-of-a-kind baby dinosaurs and our team of dino trainers. Though no two visits are ever the same, all attendees will leave with the same bragging rights, “We Survived Jurassic Quest 2021!”
Designed to be thrilling but not scary for our littlest adventurers, big or small, young or old, Jurassic Quest Drive Thru guests have a dino-mite time!
Tickets & logistics
Jurassic Quest Drive Thru adventurers will need to buy tickets in advance online at www.jurassicquest.com. Tickets are $49 per vehicle and include a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount. Guests must travel through the drive-thru in the comfort of their own vehicle – no rentals or golf carts will be provided, and walkers are not allowed. To ensure participant safety, all guests must ride inside their vehicles (yes, pets inside vehicles are allowed), no riders in truck beds, however. Trailers are also not allowed – we’re worried they might tempt the hungry dinos too much! Oversized vehicles and vehicles with 9 or more riders are permitted but will need to contact Customer Service, customerservice@jurassicquest.com, for pricing and scheduling. A full list of Frequently Asked Questions can be found online at https://www.jurassicquest.com/drive-thru-faqs.
COVID-19
precautions
Jurassic Quest takes extra precautionary measures to provide a clean and safe event and operates under COVID-19 safety protocols in accordance with county, state and CDC guidelines. Guests are to remain in their own vehicles and to wear masks in the event they exit the vehicle in allowed areas (restrooms). Social distancing rules are requested of all guests and maintained by Jurassic Quest crew. We sanitize equipment, dinosaurs and workstations frequently and thoroughly throughout the entirety of the event. Our employees apply hand sanitizer and wash hands regularly throughout each day, in addition to wearing masks. Guest safety and enjoyment is our top priority.
