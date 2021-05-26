Joint donation comes just in time for summer

PAYETTE — As summer fast approaches, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley got some big help from the local community. The help came in the form of a monetary donation by Stan Clements of All Valley Agency and Twana Morin, president of the Apple Blossom Festival committee.
The newspaper was present at the Payette clubhouse Thursday afternoon for the check presentation, which was attended by staff and students of the club. The donation in the amount of $1,505 comes just in time to help keep club programs going this summer, according to the clubs’ chief executive officer Dana Castellani.
“We’re getting ready to go into summer programming, which is our most expensive three months of the year,” said Castellani to the newspaper. “This just helps with staffing, field trips we’re putting together … food to take [on] field trips” and such, she added.
Castellani said the club is planning up to eight weeks of field trips this summer, including hiking trips and a visit to the Discovery Center of Idaho in Boise.
“Babby Farms is another one that the kids really like,” added Racheal Lopez, Payette club director.
Clements, a founding member of the Payette club, hinted that today’s donation is a first step toward his organization becoming a club sponsor.
“I think we’re gonna want to try and do this [car show] again, and try to sponsor the Boys & Girls club and do a lot more for them,” he said.
Clements added that around 180 vehicles were displayed at this year’s car show, coming from all over the valley and from nearby towns.
“We just want to get them out of the club[house], and get them to … experience life outside of the club,” Castellani added.
More information about the clubhouse is available at bgcwtv.org or by calling the Payette clubhouse at (208) 642-2785
