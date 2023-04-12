PAYETTE — The R&L Event Center had two dozen employers and resource providers gathered for an employment and apprenticeship fair Friday afternoon, as they continue to seek their next star team members. The fair was the first such event to be held by the Payette Chamber of Commerce.

According to Executive Director Colleen Hall, the fair saw approximately 70 job seekers come by to seek information from 16 employers, five apprenticeship programs and several groups providing employment resources. In an email to the newspaper Friday evening, she said the fair was an overall success for the employers involved.



