Approximately two dozen employers and organizations are seen during the Payette Chamber of Commerce Employment and Apprenticeship Fair on Friday. The event is the first of its kind for the chamber, providing networking opportunities as well as exposure to potential applicants.
Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech, center, and Payette County Emergency Manager Adam Gonzalez are seen talking to Payette Chamber of Commerce Vice President Robin Long during the chamber’s employment and apprenticeship fair on Friday. Several law enforcement agencies participated in the fair to help increase visibility of open positions within their respective agencies. Two dozen employers and resource providers took part in the inaugural event.
Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise
PAYETTE — The R&L Event Center had two dozen employers and resource providers gathered for an employment and apprenticeship fair Friday afternoon, as they continue to seek their next star team members. The fair was the first such event to be held by the Payette Chamber of Commerce.
According to Executive Director Colleen Hall, the fair saw approximately 70 job seekers come by to seek information from 16 employers, five apprenticeship programs and several groups providing employment resources. In an email to the newspaper Friday evening, she said the fair was an overall success for the employers involved.
“Everyone said they had a great time networking with the other employers, apprenticeships etc. and all of them said that they had at least one person that they thought would be a good candidate,” wrote Hall. “Many had two or more. They all said it was a great turn out and they all mentioned coming back next year.”
Hall added that a few of the employers’ teams helped clean up the facility afterwards. When these employers weren’t talking to potential future team members, they enjoyed talking to each other.
“The Southwest Idaho Electricians JATC met a retired electrician that went through their apprenticeship years prior, they were able to have that conversation with him. The Veterans approving Agency were able to network with a few of the other programs there that they can provide their services to, so they were able to extend their reach. And, many of the organizations left us some of their swag items for our welcome baskets/bags.”
While Hall said she enjoyed the experience of running her first job fair with the chamber, she said that the chamber needs to do more growing to be able to handle further employment events.
“We have to grow the Chamber a little more as we are stretched somewhat thin. One of the apprenticeship programs has sent me material, as I told them I would send those to the high schools in the area as well. This would be something really beneficial for them. I think this is the start of something.”
