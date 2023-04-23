NEW PLYMOUTH — Students could be seen gathering both inside and outside of New Plymouth High School Thursday morning, as they made the rounds of the school’s ‘POWER’ - short for Post-secondary Workplace Readiness — Fair. Approximately 41 booths were set up for the all-day event, presenting all of the school’s students, grades 9-12, with information about area colleges and universities, apprenticeship information, and details about how one could participate in the nation’s Armed Forces.

Representatives from several area businesses gave presentations on various career pathways, as part of the fair. The event was organized by Counselor Brandy Grimm, who said she started putting together fairs like this one when she previously worked at COSSA Academy in Wilder.



