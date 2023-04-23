Brenda Vega-Vega from Treasure Valley Community College shares information with prospective students during New Plymouth High School’s ‘POWER’ Fair, as pictured Thursday morning. Representatives from approximately 41 colleges, employers and branches of the nation’s Armed Forces were present to help pique students’ interest in where to take their career paths.
Photos by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise
New Plymouth School District Board Chairman Marc Haws gives students a presentation on what it’s like working in the field of law. Haws is a former trial lawyer.
NEW PLYMOUTH — Students could be seen gathering both inside and outside of New Plymouth High School Thursday morning, as they made the rounds of the school’s ‘POWER’ - short for Post-secondary Workplace Readiness — Fair. Approximately 41 booths were set up for the all-day event, presenting all of the school’s students, grades 9-12, with information about area colleges and universities, apprenticeship information, and details about how one could participate in the nation’s Armed Forces.
Representatives from several area businesses gave presentations on various career pathways, as part of the fair. The event was organized by Counselor Brandy Grimm, who said she started putting together fairs like this one when she previously worked at COSSA Academy in Wilder.
“I like the term ‘power,’ because that sends a good message … it covers more than just colleges and careers. It’s the whole ‘shabang,’” said Grimm in a Thursday interview. “The earlier we can introduce them to some of these places, the more they can start thinking as they get to [their] senior year and have to make some decisions for after high school.”
She said the idea for this fair came from COSSA’s efforts to show off its career technical education programs, and was combined with an effort to connect students there with post-secondary resources.
“I carried that with me when I came to New Plymouth.”
Grimm has a committee of school officials and community members that helps her put on the fair each year; The committee is made up of a member of the New Plymouth Fire Protection District, Principal Tammy Mahler, College and Career Advisor Ron Lysinger, Teacher Peggy Godby, New Plymouth School District Board Chairman Marc Haws and his wife Danielle Haws, and Stacy Larkin.
Superintendent David Sotutu was also present for the fair. He reinforced the importance of providing resources like these to students in his comments to the newspaper.
“I think it’s very important; We want to make sure that these kids have an understanding of what’s out there, especially for the younger kids … the importance of preparation and what they need to do to be ready to enter into any of these fields or attend any of these schools that are here,” he said.
Brenda Vega-Vega, a recruiter from Treasure Valley Community College, was among college representatives present at the fair. She said that the fair is key to helping students plot their course toward the future.
“I know this time of year, a lot of students struggle with determining what college to go to,” she said, describing TVCC as a second option. “We’re always more than happy to assist students during that process of getting started and registering for classes.”
Funds to hold the fair were provided by the New Plymouth Booster Club and the New Plymouth Fire Protection District.
