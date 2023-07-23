Jerry Campbell to hang up his several hats

Fruitland Public Works Supervisor Jerry Campbell, far left, takes a break with his public works crew during a chip seal project on Colorado Avenue Thursday morning. Also serving as the city’s fire chief, Campbell plans to retire from both of his city jobs at the end of September.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

FRUITLAND — Jerry Campbell is not only the city’s fire chief. He’s also the city’s public works director. He also does many other things to help his coworkers at Fruitland City Hall. And this fall, he will be doing something new.

The Fruitland City Council approved the job description and compensation offer for its want ads for a new fire chief during its regular meeting on July 10, with Campbell having announced his retirement to city officials in 2022. City officials noted that the description is a rather lengthy one, but several individuals have expressed interest in the position.



