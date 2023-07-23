Jerry Campbell to hang up his several hats

FRUITLAND — Jerry Campbell is not only the city’s fire chief. He’s also the city’s public works director. He also does many other things to help his coworkers at Fruitland City Hall. And this fall, he will be doing something new.
The Fruitland City Council approved the job description and compensation offer for its want ads for a new fire chief during its regular meeting on July 10, with Campbell having announced his retirement to city officials in 2022. City officials noted that the description is a rather lengthy one, but several individuals have expressed interest in the position.
“I had Jerry help me with this. In fact, he supplied me with the lion’s share of the information,” said City Administrator Stuart Grimes.
In an email to the newspaper on Monday, Grimes expressed that it is hard to capture the full scope of what he does for the city of Fruitland, even with a résumé.
“Two titles is somewhat misleading … because Jerry is involved in and contributes to almost everything that happens at city hall. His knowledge and experience are a tremendous asset to the City of Fruitland,” he wrote. “My experience working with Jerry has been a blessing. When I started this job Jerry was very welcoming and very helpful. I had known Jerry for many years, but when I started working with him on a day to day basis, I was amazed by the depth of his knowledge of anything and everything related to public works.”
Grimes noted that Campbell’s quick recall of factual information remains sharp. He recalled one industry event that allowed Campbell to handily demonstrate this capacity.
“I attended a water conference with him and during one of the sessions the presenter had some tech issues with his presentation. While they were figuring out the tech issues, another presenter started quizzing those in attendance about random rules and code regarding water distribution. It took no time at all to realize that Jerry was the smartest guy in the room. He even corrected the presenter on one fact and after looking it up, the presenter conceded that Jerry was correct and he was wrong.”
In a phone interview on Monday, Campbell said even though he qualifies for full benefits through the Public Employees Retirement System of Idaho as of April, he plans to stay busy with other ventures.
“I wanted to be able to retire from my career job while I’m still young enough and healthy enough to do other types of work,” he said. “I’ve always been a part-time farmer, so I’m going to continue to farm. I’m not exactly sure what other work or jobs I’ll get into, but I think I’ll have several opportunities to work for other people or even perform some of my own work.”
Campbell said he would also consider offering backhoe services, among his several options. But first, he says he needs time to “empty” his mind and refocus.
He said he got into firefighting after a school friend suggested it.
“I got involved in the fire department in 1983, a year after I graduated high school. I had an old high school friend that I ran around with; He had consequently joined the fire department for whatever reason and thought it was pretty neat and fun, and he convinced me to join the department … I’ve been a member of the department ever since.”
For a brief period of time, he was also simultaneously working across the Snake River; It was during the mid-80s that Campbell joined the Fruitland public works crew, which was soon followed by a four-year stint in the Ontario water and sewer distribution and collections department.
“Then there was a job opening that came back open again in Fruitland, for the public works supervisor … I’ve been here ever since.”
He said his favorite projects to work on was the Fruitland Community Park project and re-landscaping the hillsides along Northwest 16th Street leading up to the bridge, with the help of local Boy Scouts and the state of Idaho.
“None of it was really too challenging. I think what’s always the most challenging part is to get the funding and to get it prioritized and come up with the funding.”
The park was once the site of a Fruitland school. A replica of the school’s bell tower marks the site today as a kiosk for the park, as re-created by a local carpenter according to Campbell.
While he has no major travel plans for the immediate future, Campbell said he and his wife wish to take a rental car trip along the full length eastern seaboard.
“My wife and I do like to travel when we can, so I think after I retire it will make it easier for us to plan a few trips … We’ve done quite a bit of traveling outside of the U.S. already, and there’s a lot of place in the U.S. that I haven’t gone, and I’d like to start trying to travel in the U.S.”
What stands out the most in Grimes’ mind about Campbell is how tenacious he is.
“The thing that really stands out in my mind about Jerry is he is truly a role model for the staff that works with him. Jerry’s work ethic, his ability to calmly deal with problems, his professionalism in dealing with the public, and his desire to get the job done and done well is second to none. He has dedicated his career to the City of Fruitland and it’s residents and we are very appreciative of his service and wish him the very best in retirement.”
In a separate email on Monday, Water Treatment Plant Superintendent Scott Mackenzie echoed Grimes’ sentiment about Campbell’s hard-working nature.
“What I will remember and miss most about Jerry Campbell is his easy going mannerism. He leads by example, and has a great work ethic, he is always available and wanting to hear our ideas on what we can do to help improve the City of Fruitland.”
To all applicants for his positions, Campbell advises that they always welcome suggestions.
“Whoever steps in and takes my job, I would just advise to be open minded and listen. Be a good listener.”
A retirement party for Campbell is planned for Sept. 29 at noon at Fruitland City Hall, 200 S. Whitley Dr. The public will be welcome to attend.
