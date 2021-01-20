PAYETTE — The Payette City Council saw a change in its ranks on Tuesday night, as former Councilor Craig Jensen returned to his former post. Jensen, who was present at the council’s regular council meeting, was appointed by Mayor Jeff Williams, after Khalia Morin announced her resignation from the council citing that she would be relocating outside of Payette. Morin held a two-year position on the council.

Upon hearing Williams’ recommenation, Councilor Lori Steiniker raised concerns about Jensen’s return to the council, citing issues which were ongoing when he retired from the council in Jan. 2020.

“It’s nothing personal, I think Mr. Jensen is a very upstanding person,” Steiniker said. “I worry about the message we’re sending to our citizens.”

Steiniker noted that Jensen was on the council when issues regarding city sewer and water lines were coming to light.

Williams, however, argued that this issue didn’t detract from Jensen’s work or that of the present council.

“I don’t think that reflects on the council at all,” said Williams. “Past, present, I think it’s a case that our Sewer Department said we can probably do a better  job of managing what needs to be done in the future, so they asked us to budget for a camera. And the more they have that, the more that we find there’s some maintenance we have to do.”

Councilor Ray Wickersham noted that those issues were only coming to light when Jensen originally was on the council.

Wickersham moved to approve Jensen’s appointment, with Councilor Mike Kee seconding. The voice vote to approve was unanimous, 5-0.

City Clerk Mary Cordova administered the oath of office to Jensen immediately following the council’s approval. Jensen’s term expires at the end of 2021.

Tags

Did You Know?

Under Payette City Code 2.08.020, the mayor, with the consent of the City Council, may appoint such other officials as the city may deem necessary or appropriate for the efficient operation of the city.

Former Payette Mayor Ann Crosby went through six nominees to fill a vacancy on the council before her councilors agreed on Mervyn Lee Nelson in Jan. 2001.

Load comments