PAYETTE — The Payette City Council saw a change in its ranks on Tuesday night, as former Councilor Craig Jensen returned to his former post. Jensen, who was present at the council’s regular council meeting, was appointed by Mayor Jeff Williams, after Khalia Morin announced her resignation from the council citing that she would be relocating outside of Payette. Morin held a two-year position on the council.
Upon hearing Williams’ recommenation, Councilor Lori Steiniker raised concerns about Jensen’s return to the council, citing issues which were ongoing when he retired from the council in Jan. 2020.
“It’s nothing personal, I think Mr. Jensen is a very upstanding person,” Steiniker said. “I worry about the message we’re sending to our citizens.”
Steiniker noted that Jensen was on the council when issues regarding city sewer and water lines were coming to light.
Williams, however, argued that this issue didn’t detract from Jensen’s work or that of the present council.
“I don’t think that reflects on the council at all,” said Williams. “Past, present, I think it’s a case that our Sewer Department said we can probably do a better job of managing what needs to be done in the future, so they asked us to budget for a camera. And the more they have that, the more that we find there’s some maintenance we have to do.”
Councilor Ray Wickersham noted that those issues were only coming to light when Jensen originally was on the council.
Wickersham moved to approve Jensen’s appointment, with Councilor Mike Kee seconding. The voice vote to approve was unanimous, 5-0.
City Clerk Mary Cordova administered the oath of office to Jensen immediately following the council’s approval. Jensen’s term expires at the end of 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.