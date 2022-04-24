Jennifer Riebe joins commissioners

PAYETTE — Before the death of Payette County Commissioner Marc Shigeta on April 1, she never imagined herself serving in his capacity. But now that the time has come to pass on his proverbial katana, Jennifer Riebe has been selected by Gov. Brad Little to receive it.
In an email to the newspaper on Wednesday, Riebe said the idea of being a county commissioner still feels really new to her.
“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind!” she wrote. “Throughout my 15 years on Planning and Zoning, Marc Shigeta had been the Commissioner in my district. I always appreciated his leadership and outlook, so hearing of his passing was a real blow to the County, the broader Treasure Valley, and all the people who knew him. He was a quiet man, but very effective in his role.”
With that in mind, Riebe said she threw her hat into the ring because she wants to continue the work Shigeta started.
“I decided to put my name in for consideration because I wanted to see the County continue on a course of fiscal responsibility and ordered growth, with an eye toward agriculture which is still the primary economic driver in this area.”
Riebe has lived in Payette County for 30 years. Her career has been focused on agriculture, as she owns an 80 acre property where she grows hay and raises cattle.
For over 10 years, she has also been an independent crop consultant which has allowed her to share advice about pests and crop development.
“My first exposure to County government was by participating in the Comprehensive Plan update in the early 2000’s, followed by appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission in 2006. That experience was bookended by our recent Comprehensive Plan overhaul which is now near completion.”
Riebe said her time serving on Planning and Zoning helped her gain appreciation for the impact decision makers have on their communities.
“We are in a period of explosive growth which often brings growing pains. I hope to use my knowledge and experience to represent the wishes of Payette County residents in how we meet that challenge.”
Riebe was sworn in during the April 18 board of commissioners meeting.
Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
