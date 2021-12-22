Jeff Williams prepares to leave mayoral office

PAYETTE — He came aboard during a tough economic time in U.S. history. He has helped guide his city for twelve years, and its land development for decades. Now, he’s preparing to hand off the key to the city.
The newspaper interviewed Payette Mayor Jeff Williams immediately following his last full City Council meeting on Dec. 20. When asked what he felt were his best accomplishments in office, he said getting through tough economic times was a major highlight of his time.
“I don’t know if there’s any one thing, but we went through some really difficult times coming out of the Great Recession [of 2008],” said Williams. “With the budget year for government in Idaho being delayed, there was some really tough financial times. I think it was cooperation of all the council members, education of department heads … I just feel proud that we came through it and we survived.”
Williams said local government was likely more vulnerable to such an economic climate than many other entities.
“Budget dollars [came] a year late; Costs go up and revenue was going down. It’s tough.”
What Williams hopes to see continue to improve is communication between councilors.
“That’s the key. And it’s everybody, with your staff, with the city attorney, the citizens, amongst council members. When you look back at my years on the council, every two years you have a different group of people. Sometimes the council meshes better than others. When you get a consensus, that’s when it makes it easier for the mayor.”
He warned that allowing infighting to occur can make conducting business very difficult.
“When you’ve got factions, and the mayor’s got to break the tie, that’s when it’s really not too fun.”
But, Williams, said, that issue was rare during his time.
Also not rare, he said, will be him making appearances at future council meetings.
“I’m not going away; I’ll still be involved. I’ll be involved with the community, no doubt about that.”
With his real estate experience, Williams said he may get further involved in the city’s Planning and Zoning meetings once he leaves office.
“I have a lot of background in zoning, and I know the internal workings of cities and helping people with lad use planning. That’s something I’ve done a lot of at the county level, a little bit in the city of Fruitland. But right now I can’t do it in Payette.”
Williams will hand off his seat to Mayor-elect Craig Jensen during the council’s next regular meeting on Jan. 3.The meeting is to be held in Council Chambers, 700 Center Ave., Payette.
Councilor-elect Bobbie Black will also take the oath of office at that time.
