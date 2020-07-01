ITD temporarily opens Snake River Viewpoint Rest Area with limited services

FRUITLAND - The Idaho Transportation Department will re-open the Snake River Rest Area on Interstate 84 near the Oregon border today with limited services to accommodate peak summer traffic.
The rest area has been closed since last fall after a critical failure of the building’s septic system. The drain field became fully saturated and was not properly draining waste water. The department closed the rest area while it investigated the problem and developed a plan to fix the sewage issue.
The restrooms will remain closed during the summer months. ITD has placed portable toilets at the rest area. This allows the Department to achieve it’s mission to provide regular rest stops along the Interstate system while a long-term solution is developed.
“The Snake River Viewpoint is a very popular rest area,” said John Hall, maintenance coordinator for ITD’s southwest Idaho office. “Finding a solution to the sewage issue has been crucial for us and required a lot of investigating and engineering analysis. While we put together the details for a full fix, making a way to get the rest area open during the peak summer season has been a top priority. Though less than ideal, this temporary measure will allow us to restore critical services to the traveling public.”
The Department will be cleaning and sanitizing the rest area multiple times per day. This additional work aligns with the guidance of health safety experts and is being executed in other rest areas across the state.
ITD plans to tie into the municipal sewage treatment system of nearby Fruitland. This will require new pipe and pump stations to be constructed adjacent to I-84. The Department is currently designing this project and plans to begin construction this Fall. The rest area will be closed during construction. The anticipated completion of construction and re-opening of the rest area with full service is Spring 2021.
