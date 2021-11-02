It’s new school bus time once again

A front-engine Payette School District bus is seen here, as purchased in 2018. The Board of Trustees voted Oct. 11 to open the bid process for a new special education bus, as its present one is among the oldest in the current fleet.
PAYETTE — For the Payette School District Board of Trustees, part of keeping up the fleet of buses that transport students to and from classes four days a week is updating its fleet annually. The board maintains a practice of replacing its oldest buses with one new bus each school year, and as discussed at its regular meeting on Oct. 11, the board is going bus shopping once again.
“Every year, we do this just to make sure we keep up with our equipment. Sometimes it’s more detrimental not to stay on this course,” said Board Chairman Andy Kirkendall.
According to Board Clerk Barbara Choate, the district is in need of a new special education bus as its current one is among the oldest in the fleet, as is one regular bus.
“Special education buses are significantly more expensive than other buses, because of the handicap lift for a wheelchair … also seatbelts for the littles up front,” said Choate. “We will look at that and see how our budget would allow us to purchase that.”
While Choate said the district’s existing special education bus is in acceptable condition, its age is of concern.
“If you remember, we receive depreciation on our buses,” which can only be used on replacement buses, she added. “This year, we’ll generate $76,000 in depreciation. Last year’s bus cost us $97,000, so we’re very close to being able to purchase that bus with our depreciation dollars.”
Not purchasing a new bus this year would see the anticipated $76,000 go into reserve. However, the district would only receive $56,000 next year if they forego a new bus this year, Choate noted.
Kirkendall asked Choate if the district would see bids for both a regular bus and a special education bus, which Choate affirmed. The aim, Choate said, is to try to obtain a 2021 model at a lesser expense than a 2022 model.
“I’m curious to see what the price difference is,” said Kirkendall.
Trustee Howard Rynearson moved to start the bidding process, seconded by Trustee Ethan Mittelstadt. The motion carried unanimously.
The bid results will be reported as soon as they become available. The next board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m., in the Galleon Room at Presidio Alternative High School, 20 N. 12th St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.