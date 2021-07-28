ISP asks for your vote in Best Cruiser Contest

MERIDIAN — The Idaho State Police expresses appreciation to those who strive to stand among the best, yet have the courage to stand out.
The blue turf of Boise State University has become more than just a sports field; it’s a symbol of Idaho’s blue-collar work ethic, a commitment to excellence, of humility yet pride in getting the job done and done well.
This year, the iconic, bold, and distinctive look of the famous blue turf of Boise State inspired the photo submitted for the 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest. The Bronco Blue turf was chosen to showcase not only the department’s classic, sleek patrol vehicles, but to capture the spirit of “blue turf thinking”. The double white stripes of the department’s Dodge Chargers and the five-point star of the Harley-Davidson Motor reflect decades of going beyond the conventional to achieve success, the drive to protect and serve the people of Idaho in more ways than anyone might expect.
The Best Looking Cruiser Contest is a nationwide competition sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers, a service association dedicated to supporting the professional and personal needs of State Troopers around the country.
Idaho State Police asks for your help to make the Top Ten in this year’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest.
How to vote
Voting ends at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3. As a state that’s strong in spirit but small in numbers, every vote is appreciated!
The winners will be featured in the “America’s Best-Looking Trooper Cruisers 2022” wall calendar presented by the American Association of State Troopers. Net proceeds from calendar sales benefit the AAST Foundation. The AAST Foundation proudly supports and provides many benefits to state troopers and their families all across the country, especially in times of need.
