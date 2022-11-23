Is this the end of lunch detention?

Fruitland High School Principal Wade Carter approaches the Fruitland School District Board of Trustees about the prospect of revising the high school’s discipline policies. He notes that for many students, lunch detention doesn’t deter disciplinary violations.
FRUITLAND — Penalties for breaking the Fruitland School District’s personal electronic devices policy are becoming counterproductive for students and staff, according to Fruitland High School Principal Wade Carter. He brought this matter, as well as the prospect of revising the district’s attendance and dress code policies, before the district’s Board of Trustees at its regular meeting on Nov. 14.
Carter said students find themselves in an endless cycle under the present policy.
“Scott [Hammond, vice principal] and I have been talking, because we have had a large number of kids that are assigned lunch detention for a violation of the electronic device policy, tardies and the dress code policy. And what we are finding is that we have ‘frequent flyers’ who can never get out of lunch detention,” he said. “When they maybe get done, they get another one and it’s five more days and so forth.”
Lunch detention itself is generally not effective in deterring repeat violations, he added.
“They only get 30 minutes, it’s not like they get an hour. They don’t really care, they don’t show up and we’re having these issues.”
In reflecting on his 25 years of prior experience, Carter said while he expresses to students that he expects them to use school time wisely, he also wants to help them avoid the cycle of never-ending penalties.
“We have ran it past some of our students that we would like to do away with lunch detention, because it has been just a complete burden and a hassle for us. And like I said, you have kids that will never get out. I don’t like that.”
In short, he said he wants to show his students the “light at the end of the tunnel.” He proposed modifying the electronics, attendance and dress code policies so that instead of serving lunch detention, students can choose either after-school detention or Friday school on one of two Fridays a month from 8 a.m. to noon.
Carter notes the old policy allows students to be placed on in-school suspension, which he described as being the least-effective choice of discipline for at-risk students.
“For a kid like myself who would have been at-risk, let’s go! I’d rather sit [in in-school suspension],” he said.
Experimenting with offering after-school detention earlier that day, Carter said parental feedback has already been positive.
No actions were taken on these items, as no formal proposals were ready before this meeting. Any changes made would be implemented with the spring semester, according to Carter.
