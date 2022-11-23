Is this the end of lunch detention?

Fruitland High School Principal Wade Carter approaches the Fruitland School District Board of Trustees about the prospect of revising the high school’s discipline policies. He notes that for many students, lunch detention doesn’t deter disciplinary violations.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

FRUITLAND — Penalties for breaking the Fruitland School District’s personal electronic devices policy are becoming counterproductive for students and staff, according to Fruitland High School Principal Wade Carter. He brought this matter, as well as the prospect of revising the district’s attendance and dress code policies, before the district’s Board of Trustees at its regular meeting on Nov. 14.

Carter said students find themselves in an endless cycle under the present policy.



