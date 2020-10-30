Impaired Driving Patrols will be out in force Halloween weekend

BOISE — Don’t be a scary driver.
Idaho State Police want this Halloween weekend to be more safe than scary. Troopers advise those whose costumed celebrations will include alcohol or other impairing substances not to drink and drive. Buzzed driving is drunk driving.
In the Treasure Valley, ISP is partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, and the Boise, Nampa, and Meridian Police Departments to educate drivers of the dangers of impaired driving, and to staff extra patrols this Friday and Saturday night, Oct. 30 and 31. The goal is to prevent the injuries and deaths that result from impaired driving crashes.
“We know people want to have fun on Halloween. But we see the tragic results when those celebrations result when people getting behind the wheel while they’re impaired. Families are forever impacted by serious injuries or deaths from traffic crashes. We want to avoid that.” Said Sgt. Curt Sproat of the Idaho State Police.
According to national statistics, during Halloween nights from 2013 - 2017, 42% of those killed were in traffic crashes that involved at least one drunk driver.
Idaho State Police advise those planning to drive this Halloween weekend to:
- Drive Engaged - Do not use handheld electronic devices or impairing substances.
- Be especially alert for all road users, including pedestrians.
- Slow down, even below the posted speed limit in areas where pedestrians are likely to be or where sight distances are limited. Keep your windshield clean.
- If you see a suspected impaired driver, call 911 or *ISP (*477).
Funding for extra traffic patrols is provided by a grant from the Idaho Transportation Department Office of Highway Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
