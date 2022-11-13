PAYETTE COUNTY — How to pay for the government services needed to keep up with Payette County’s residential growth is a concern which continues to weigh on its Emergency Management Office, Sheriff’s Office and Payette County Paramedics. One proposal to help defray these costs is development impact fees, with county officials putting forward a proposal to cities and the county board of commissioners to consider for adoption.
Payette County Emergency Manager Adam Gonzalez and Ozzy Gripentrog from Galena Consulting of Boise were present at the New Plymouth and Payette city councils’ regular meetings on Nov. 7, for an informational presentation about where the proposal stands.
“The purpose for impact fees is … to pay for growth and to maintain service levels as growth occurs. That’s it in a nutshell,” said Gripentrog at New Plymouth. “You can’t use it for [maintenance and operations], you can’t use it for anything but to help for projects that will maintain your [services].”
Gripentrog told counties that they would be reimbursed for the cost of collection if they chose to adopt proposed fee schedules.
Noteworthy is that while fees for sheriff, jail and emergency medical services are proposed for all new development in the county, road & bridge fees would only be collected within the county’s road & bridge taxing area. This doesn’t include Payette County Highway District 1, which includes the city of Fruitland.
Following are examples of proposed impact fees for New Plymouth and Payette, as they stand as of press time.
Residential (per housing unit)
• Single family
– Roads & Bridges: Payette - $691
– Dispatch: Payette - $216
– Sheriff: New Plymouth - $594
– Jail: Both cities - $1,421
– EMS: Both cities - $655
– County maximum supportable fee: New Plymouth - $2,670, Payette - $2,983
– Fire District: New Plymouth, $1,237
– Combined maximum supportable fee: New Plymouth - $3,907, Payette - $2,983
• Multi-family
– Roads & Bridges: Payette - $670
– Dispatch: Payette - $127
– Sheriff: New Plymouth - $313
– Jail: Both cities - $835
– EMS: Both cities - $385
– County maximum supportable fee: New Plymouth - $1,533, Payette, $2,017
– Fire District: New Plymouth, $728
– Combined maximum supportable fee: New Plymouth - $2,261, Payette, $2,017
Non-residential (per 1,000 sq. ft.)
• Retail
– Roads & Bridges: Payette - $1,866
– Dispatch: Payette - $499
– Jail: Both cities - $3,287
– EMS: $1,546
– County maximum supportable fee: New Plymouth - $6,823, Payette - $7,198
– Combined maximum supportable fee: New Plymouth - $10,468, Payette - $7,198
• Office
– Roads & Bridges: Payette - $719
– Dispatch: Payette - $192
– Jail: Both cities - $569
– EMS: Both cities - $268
– County maximum supportable fee: New Plymouth - $1,287, Payette - $1,748
– Combined maximum supportable fee: New Plymouth - $2,692, Payette - $1,748
• Industrial
– Roads & Bridges: Payette - $323
– Dispatch: Payette - $86
– Jail: Both cities - $1,258
– EMS: Both cities - $592
– County maximum supportable fee: New Plymouth - $2,507, Payette - $2,259
– Combined maximum supportable fee: New Plymouth - $3,138, Payette - $2,259
• Institutional
– Roads & Bridges: Payette - $715
– Dispatch: Payette - $191
– Jail: Both cities - $1,078
– EMS: Both cities - $507
– County maximum supportable fee: New Plymouth - $2,191, Payette - $2,491
– Combined maximum supportable fee: New Plymouth - $3,587, Payette - $2,491
One issue both councils raised is that the county first developed its proposal before approaching city governments for input before developing the proposed fee schedule. At Payette, Mayor Craig Jensen was particularly displeased with this fact.
“I think [this] was probably … the biggest mistake from the beginning. You should have included the cities from the get-go,” said Jensen. “You’re asking for our permission. You’re just now coming to us, when you’ve done all this without getting any of our input beforehand? We have the right to know what you’re wanting to do to our citizens, is the way I feel about it.”
He added that the impact fees would likely cause new home prices to increase, with developers passing the cost of such on to the buyers.
Gonzalez stated at New Plymouth that county officials just didn’t have anything ready to bring before cities prior to this month.
“We didn’t have anything viable yet,” he said. “We didn’t have what it would look like, [answers for] some of the questions of how much will it be or what it would look like. We didn’t know.”
Gonzalez said his team had to first approach the County Board of Commissioners to ensure population growth estimates were accurate and a list of projects reviewed to determine if they were reasonable.
“I appreciate that, but how do you know what our growth rate’s going to be in the city if you haven’t talked to the city?” asked Balcer. “You know what your county growth rate is going to be, but are you including what our growth rate is, which I’m not sure that discussion is happening.”
Gropentrog said he consulted with officials elsewhere in cities’ governments as part of his research into growth trends.
In Payette, Councilor Daniel Lopez expressed that the fees may be detrimental to attracting future development within the county.
“This is the worst thing about impact fees; If people don’t build, you don’t get any money,” he said. “If Payette County is more expensive to build in than Washington County, I’m going to go to Washington County. Why wouldn’t I?”
Lopez said the county is nine months behind on proposing fees, citing the recent downturn in construction and home sales in general.
Lopez further questioned why developers in Payette should have to pay for county roads in addition to the city paying for its own roads and U.S. Highway 95 being maintained by the state of Idaho. He also made it known he is not a fan of impact fees in general.
“The way that these were figured, based on the taxing districts … It was automatically assumed that that same coverage area would be applied for impact fees,” answered Gonzales. “Whether that’s right or wrong, I’m not saying that’s the case. That’s why we’re having this conversation, to say ‘Yeah it’s possible but do we want to do that?’ I don’t know, that’s why we’re here.”
Lopez argued that city taxpayers should not be responsible for road and bridge funding, saying they would gain nothing from doing so and that county officials cannot impose impact fees on city-based lots.
“Just the county thinking that they can put an impact fee on a lot within the city limits, I think is asinine,” he added.
The city of Payette has its own city code for impact fees, Councilor Mike Kee added. However, it is presently suspended under Ordinance 1504 as of Jan. 1,
If the proposal moves forward, it would next go to an impact fee advisory council for review.
As this was not an action item on either council’s agenda, neither took action on the proposal Monday evening. The Fruitland City Council heard this proposal at its regular meeting on Oct. 24, taking no action on it at that time.
According to Anne Wescott of Galena Consulting, new development impact fees are being discussed in counties throughout Idaho, saying Ada County cities’ officials recently agreed to collect such fees for sheriff, jail and emergency services and Canyon County’s proposal is in progress. She said Payette County’s proposal remains “very much a draft” at this point.
