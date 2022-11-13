Reporter's Note

This is the second in our three-part coverage of Payette County’s proposal for new developer impact fees. In our Nov. 15 edition, Sheriff Andy Creech argues why he believes such fees are necessary.

PAYETTE COUNTY — How to pay for the government services needed to keep up with Payette County’s residential growth is a concern which continues to weigh on its Emergency Management Office, Sheriff’s Office and Payette County Paramedics. One proposal to help defray these costs is development impact fees, with county officials putting forward a proposal to cities and the county board of commissioners to consider for adoption.

Payette County Emergency Manager Adam Gonzalez and Ozzy Gripentrog from Galena Consulting of Boise were present at the New Plymouth and Payette city councils’ regular meetings on Nov. 7, for an informational presentation about where the proposal stands. 



