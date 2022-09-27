Idaho Transportation Board approves 2023-29 transportation plan

Motorists pass over the E. Idaho Avenue Bridge between Ontario and Fruitland, as pictured Monday evening. As resurfacing continues on this bridge, the Idaho Transportation Board has approved its 2023-29 Idaho Transportation Investment Program plan for submission to federal authorities for final approval.
BOISE — The Idaho Transportation Board approved the 2023-29 Idaho Transportation Investment Program as recommended to them at its monthly meeting in Boise on Sept. 22, as announced in a news release the same day. The plan is the Idaho Transportation Department’s seven-year investment plan, which officials at the department say reflects “unprecedented funding levels” resulting from Gov. Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” initiatives and with support from the Idaho Legislature.
“This resulted in the most projects, and the largest [such plan] that the department has ever had,” the release states.
The District 3 highways project list is composed of 41 projects, as obtained by the newspaper Thursday. Following are examples of projects in the works for Payette County.
• U.S. Highway 95 will be repaved between mileposts 65.0 and 70.3 in Fiscal Year 2026. This project is intended to “rehabilitate the roadway to improve ride quality and extend the life of the pavement section,” according to a project document. Construction is anticipated to cost $6.385 million.
• Additional Highway 95 surface work will take place Fiscal year 2027, spanning from Parma to its intersection with Interstate 84. Preliminary engineering in 2024 is expected to cost $350,000, with construction to run a bill of $8.519 million
• The Snake River Bridge on State Highway 52 is slated for replacement in fiscal year 2026. The total cost of construction is $18.915 million with the state of Idaho providing matching funds $9.551 million as it is on a state highway.
• From Black Canyon Road to Sand Hollow Road in Payette County, diamond grinding is planned for 2028 to “restore roughness.” It starts with engineering in 2025 at $199,000, followed by the $3,727 million construction work.
The state plan is to be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration and the Federal Transit Administration for approval in November, with approval anticipated in December according to the draft plan.
Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.