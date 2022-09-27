Idaho Transportation Board approves 2023-29 transportation plan

Motorists pass over the E. Idaho Avenue Bridge between Ontario and Fruitland, as pictured Monday evening. As resurfacing continues on this bridge, the Idaho Transportation Board has approved its 2023-29 Idaho Transportation Investment Program plan for submission to federal authorities for final approval.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

BOISE — The Idaho Transportation Board approved the 2023-29 Idaho Transportation Investment Program as recommended to them at its monthly meeting in Boise on Sept. 22, as announced in a news release the same day. The plan is the Idaho Transportation Department’s seven-year investment plan, which officials at the department say reflects “unprecedented funding levels” resulting from Gov. Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” initiatives and with support from the Idaho Legislature.

“This resulted in the most projects, and the largest [such plan] that the department has ever had,” the release states.



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments