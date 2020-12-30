Idaho’s First Day Hikes event goes virtual for 2021

BOISE — The nationwide Jan. 1 First Day Hike Event is being held virtually this year. Rather than ranger-led hikes across the state, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) is encouraging everyone to participate in a self-guided hike and record their total miles walked.
This year, the event will span across three days (Jan. 1-3). IDPR has created a digital landing page at https://parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/virtual-first-day-hike/ where participants can easily record the number of miles they hiked, walked, or jogged.
“With cooler weather, it’s easy to forego that daily walk or weekend hike,” said Brian Beckley, IDPR Board Chairman. “But it’s important to stay active and spend time outdoors. With extended days, this year’s virtual hike makes the event even more accessible for all: hike, walk, or jog anywhere, anytime.”
Last year, more than 580 recorded miles were hiked throughout the state and nearly 177,000 miles nationwide, all on a single day. IDPR’s goal for the virtual event is to reach 1,000 hiked miles.
“Your Idaho state parks have hundreds of miles of trails to explore. From sandy dunes to snow-capped mountains, there is a trail for every recreational interest!” said Susan Buxton, IDPR Interim Director.
For more information on the 2021 First Virtual Day Hike event and how to record participation, visit parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/virtual-first-day-hike.
You can also RSVP on the IDPR Facebook event listing by visiting https://fb.me/e/1kwYe9ziV.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.