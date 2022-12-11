Idaho Power official talks outage readiness

Idaho Power Education and Outreach Energy Advisor Danielle Ready speaks to attendees of the Payette Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon on Dec. 6. She offered attendees tips on how to prepare for an unexpected power outage.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — According to the Idaho Power website, the average customer within the utility’s service area is only without power an average of three hours per year. However, the possibility of an outage exceeding that length of time remains real, according to Danielle Ready, education and outreach energy advisor for Idaho Power.

Ready spoke during the Payette Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon on Dec. 6. Despite efforts to keep the energy grid reliable for the utility’s 610,000 customers, she said Mother Nature has been pushing back against those efforts with an uptick in natural disasters and weather-related events.



