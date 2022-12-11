Idaho Power official talks outage readiness

Idaho Power Education and Outreach Energy Advisor Danielle Ready speaks to attendees of the Payette Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon on Dec. 6. She offered attendees tips on how to prepare for an unexpected power outage.
PAYETTE — According to the Idaho Power website, the average customer within the utility’s service area is only without power an average of three hours per year. However, the possibility of an outage exceeding that length of time remains real, according to Danielle Ready, education and outreach energy advisor for Idaho Power.
Ready spoke during the Payette Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon on Dec. 6. Despite efforts to keep the energy grid reliable for the utility’s 610,000 customers, she said Mother Nature has been pushing back against those efforts with an uptick in natural disasters and weather-related events.
“Although we don’t typically have outages that last more than a couple of hours, they can happen, especially in some of our rural areas where there are longer lines that are further out.”
The majority of Idaho Power’s electricity generation comes from hydroelectric resources, according to Ready. Noteworthy is that the Langley Gulch Power Plant in New Plymouth is a natural gas-fueled plant.
The utility aims to offer 100% “clean” energy by the year 2045. However, officials aim to balance this goal with maintaining affordable electricity for their customers.
“Some of our coal [fueled] plants are getting older and one is shut down already and another is scheduled to be shut down in the short-term,” said Ready. “A third, we’re planning to convert to natural gas … We put reliability first and then affordability before clean energy, so they are in that order.”
According to the Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources website, Idaho Power shares ownership of three coal-fueled plants which are all located outside of Idaho. The Boardman plant in Oregon, co-owned by Idaho Power and Portland General Electric, stopped coal-fueled operations in 2020.
Ready said the utility plans to install 120 megawatts of solar generating capacity in 2023, and 700 megawatts of wind generation in 2024 as part of its 20-year plan.
In the meantime, some of the utility’s facilities have older equipment, which she says is in the process of being upgraded. However, Ready noted, long-term planned outages are not typical within its service area.
“We don’t have any large, planned outages,” she said.
She noted that the utility has placed “critter guards” in key places to prevent outages caused by animals, such as what was experienced by the Fruitland School District on Nov. 1.
With all this in mind, Ready shared myriad tips and advice to help attendees understand how they can be prepared in case winter weather or a traffic accident keeps them in the dark beyond the three hour average. Following are examples of these tips.
• Ensure your contact info is up to date at the utility; Ready notes this allows customers with smartphones to receive text message alerts regarding the status of an outage when one does occur.
“If you sign up for those outage alerts … we’ll text you that information as we have it, as the crew is on site updating that through their system, so then you know the cause of the outage, estimated time of restoration … and you get all those details in real time.”
She notes that estimated restoration times can vary based on the severity of the cause, such as a severe traffic accident.
• Learn how to manually open your garage door; She notes that this knowledge has often been a sticking point for some customers during outages.
Many garage door openers have an emergency release handle that you pull. Check with your owner’s manual to learn the specific operation of your model for more information.
• Assemble an outage kit; Such kits can include items like a first aid kit, bottled water, several non-electric games for families, a hand-cranked or solar-powered radio, a flashlight and thermal blankets.
• Use battery operated lights when needed; Ready advised against use of candles as they can be a fire hazard.
• Turn off equipment manually; Ready said this can prevent damage.
The chamber holds its monthly luncheons on the first Tuesday of each month at the R&L Event Center, 633 2nd Ave. S., Payette. For more information, phone the chamber at (208) 642-3487 or visit payettechamber.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.