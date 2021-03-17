I-84 construction begins between Caldwell and Nampa

CALDWELL – The Idaho Transportation Department is starting construction of temporary travel lanes on the outside shoulders of Interstate 84 between Franklin Road (Exit 29) in Caldwell and Karcher Road (Exit 33) in Nampa, which began Monday.
Initially, the work will be at night. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction overnight beginning at 10 p.m. Eastbound I-84 lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Westbound I-84 lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. All traffic lanes will remain open during the day. The shoulders will remain closed until the widening is complete. Speeds will be reduced to 55 mph during the day and night.
This is the first phase of widening I-84 between Caldwell and Nampa. Once completed, ITD will use the newly constructed lanes to keep two lanes of traffic flowing in either direction as the work to build a third lane in each direction begins in Summer 2021.
In 2021 and 2022, ITD will replace the Ustick Road Overpass, the Linden Underpass, and replace 20 culverts and canal crossings in addition to widening the interstate. Improvements are expected to improve safety, capacity and mobility in Canyon County for many years.
For more information on the I-84 corridor projects, please visit itdprojects.org/84corridor or text 84CORRIDOR to 47177.
