How to promote downtown Payette businesses?

A wayfinding sign directs motorists to downtown Payette, as pictured Monday morning. The Payette Chamber of Commerce is working to provide advertising solutions to downtown Payette business owners, as the area continues to struggle with a lack of sustained foot traffic.
PAYETTE — With U.S. Highway 95 continuing to lead the bulk of Payette’s traffic away from its downtown core, officials at the Payette Chamber of Commerce continue searching for ways to lead them back. The latest idea they brought to the Payette City Council is adding what are known as wayfindingsigns.
At the council’s regular meeting on Monday, chamber board members Liz and Robin Long said they devised the idea in response to members’ requests for help advertising their businesses within the city. Robin Long noted that foot traffic throughout the year remains hard to come by.
“The reason that this is even being brought up is because the newer businesses on Main Street have asked for advertisement,” she said. “The state will not let us do one of those big, green signs.”
Robin Long told city officials that upon inquiring with about possible forms of changeable signage for this purpose, she learned that Idaho Code 49-805 presently only permits what are commonly referred to as wayview signs for advertising businesses.
She proposed adding wayfinding signs to the city’s existing Historic Downtown Payette signs, which can be seen at several points in Payette.
“We would bring everything to you to look at once we get it made, but maybe put something there that says businesses that are on downtown Main Street, or something like that,” said Robin Long.
“We want the businesses to succeed downtown,” said Liz Long
Mayor Craig Jensen said that the board needs to make it easy to change out signs as businesses come and go from the city.
“If I got some kind of approval to at least go forward and design something, I would talk to the state again and find out” what else is needed to put the signs up, said Liz Long.
Liz Long expressed that she has seen a handful of downtown businesses go out of business within the last year.
“[The owner of] The Country Cowgirl, she’s desperate; She’s like, ‘I don’t get any foot traffic at all. I need help!’”
Councilor Ray Wickersham noted that this issue is another reason to continue pushing the city’s Downtown Revitalization Project.
Jensen added that his main goal is to see businesses succeed in Payette.
“I would like to do whatever we possibly can do to help you to be able to push the businesses downtown,” said Jensen. “I think you have an advocate here on the City Council.”
Councilor Bobbie Black noted that the historic downtown signs were paid for with funds donated top the city.
Councilor Mike Kee expressed concern that this project would prove to be difficult for the chamber to accomplish.
As this was not an action item on the meeting’s agenda, no action was taken by the council during this meeting.
