How to promote downtown Payette businesses?

A wayfinding sign directs motorists to downtown Payette, as pictured Monday morning. The Payette Chamber of Commerce is working to provide advertising solutions to downtown Payette business owners, as the area continues to struggle with a lack of sustained foot traffic.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — With U.S. Highway 95 continuing to lead the bulk of Payette’s traffic away from its downtown core, officials at the Payette Chamber of Commerce continue searching for ways to lead them back. The latest idea they brought to the Payette City Council is adding what are known as wayfindingsigns. 

At the council’s regular meeting on Monday, chamber board members Liz and Robin Long said they devised the idea in response to members’ requests for help advertising their businesses within the city. Robin Long noted that foot traffic throughout the year remains hard to come by.



