How can employers attract and retain good employees?

Fruitland Chamber of Commerce board members Ryan Baxter and Annie Knudsen give a video presentation on recruiting and retention during the chamber’s monthly luncheon on Wednesday. The luncheon focused on learning from each other about how to hire and keep the employees who are right for their businesses.
FRUITLAND — In an article published on its website, Workabkle.com suggests that the most common challenges for employers to hire these days include attracting and engaging the right candidates and ensuring a good candidate experience. But just how can employers in the Western Treasure Valley achieve these goals?
Recruiting and retention of employees was the focus of the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon on Wednesday. Chamber leaders gave a video presentation prepared by board Chairman Ryan Baxter and Vice Chairman Annie Knudsen, as both were away during the luncheon.
“You probably think about it, because it has something to do with your business,” said Baxter. “You’re either focusing on how to retain your employees because you have awesome employees, or you for whatever reason are probably looking for employees to expand or replace people who’ve left or whatever. It is a topic that hits everybody, and they look a little different between all businesses.”
“The best way to learn is to learn from one another, which is a … perfect theme for the chamber,” Knudsen added.
In terms of recruiting, Baxter found a way to attract mechanics beyond wages and benefits: Offering an air-conditioned garage to work in. Baxter owns Modern Auto Service in Fruitland.
“When you think about having air conditioning in the place that you work, that probably does not seem like a very good perk,” he said. “But in the automotive field, there is not air conditioning in [many] shops. That means when it is 100 degrees outside, it’s probably 98 degrees inside and people are [working on] 200-degree cars.”
To help job candidates figure out if The Prescription Pad is right for them, Knudsen said she conducts “working interviews” of up to three days in which her team gets to gauge the candidate’s abilities and the candidate gets to understand what the job will demand from them. She added that these candidates are paid for their time in this instance.
Since adding air conditioning to his shop, Baxter notes its presence in job advertisements. On the note of retention, Knudsen says her team at The Prescription Pad gets some stress relief for free.
“This is a stressful job; We put a lot of energy into it every day, we’re on our feet for 10 hours … We don’t take a lot of breaks. So what we decided to do is, we work with a local masseuse and we bring her in once a month to offer chair massages to our employees.”
She added that such massages, 15-20 minutes apiece, are given on the clock. To that, Baxter added that he is now offering employees four-day work schedules, to align with school schedules as all three school districts in Payette County run a four-day weekly class schedule when in session.
Baxter and Knudsen visited several area business owners for this presentation to gather insight into what helped them find the right employees, and to learn from employees what they wanted out of their jobs besides the pay and benefits. Following are examples of how several of these job providers encourage their teams to stay with them.
“We’re a family law firm,” said Attorney Reece Hrizuk. “My wife comes down on Fridays sometimes and does bookkeeping, she brings our kids down and so I let our paralegal bring her kids down.”
Hrizuk adds that he is considering converting his office to a four-day work week as well.
“An extra day away from me is probably good for employee retention.”
“Our priority has been number one, recruiting and retaining employees; We’ve been very fortunate that we don’t have a lot of turnover. Most of the people who work for the city have been here for years,” said Fruitland City Administrator Stuart Grimes. “I think a big part of it is we try to make it very clear that it’s important to us to take care of our people … A big part of it in my mind is, making sure employees understand that they’re valued and that you appreciate the work that they do.”
“We work really hard on a strong team environment and we all care about each other; We care about our customers, we work hard on backing each other up and making sure everything’s taken care of,” said Rob Frye, Vice President and manager at D.L. Evans Bank in Fruitland. “We work hard, we have fun doing that and we enjoy the successes of our labors.”
He adds that management pays for employee lunches on Fridays.
And what are employees looking for? In many cases, they just want to enjoy who they work with.
“I have an amazing team and we’re always encouraged to help our customers,” said Alex, a five-year employee of D.L. Evans Bank.
Employees at Bordertown Coffee told Baxter that they enjoy the specific mix of customers they receive as well as the fun team environment and having schedules which work with their outside lives.
Present as part of the presentation was Kandice Dickinson, chamber board secretary. On top of what Baxter and Knudsen discussed, Dickinson —a marketing specialist with the Idaho Independent Intergovernmental Authority — added that ensuring employees are comfortable where they are 40 hours each week is a must. She said it’s something management and coworkers alike are responsible for.
“Making it fun every now and then and doing something to shake things up can really make or break the day,” said Dickinson. “It’s not just on us as employers, we hold a lot of power as coworkers and as employees. We can change that culture. It’s in every one of us.”
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.