FRUITLAND — In the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” book series, Greg Heffley’s older brother Rodrick advises him to “fly under the radar” during middle school. But at Fruitland Middle School, Honors English Teacher Katie Bowden is advising her students to do the opposite: Get noticed, specifically for doing good in the community.
On May 13, Bowden’s class got a chance to show off the good they’re doing by presenting the results of service projects they participated in. As part of a special unit in her class, Bowden’sstudents got to present these projects for parents, teachers and peers to check out in the school’s library.
“For the 2021-2022 school year, I asked all 22 of my honor students to complete a service project for the Fruitland School District,” wrote Bowden in an email to the newspaper on Tuesday. “I felt it was important that they give back to the schools that have helped shape them for the past 8 years. These service projects were a true illustration and culmination of hard work from 22 of our outstanding students here at FMS.”
This is Bowden’s first year teaching at Fruitland Middle, and her fifth year altogether.
“I have never had a more incredible group of individuals, and interacting with them at the first part of the school year I realized that they have so much to offer, not just our school but to the world,” Bowden explained in creating the unusual instructional unit. “There were specific requirements that they had to meet; Each one got to choose their own project, based on their interests or maybe a skill they wanted to build on.”
The newspaper met with these students to learn more about their individual, and in some cases group, efforts. Following are examples of the projects they took on, and comments they shared with the newspaper as they presented their projects.
• Maisie McKenzie held a book drive for the library at Fruitland Middle.
“I’ve always loved reading, and I thought that it would be a really good way to give back to kids at our school,” said Maisie. “A lot of lids don’t like reading because they can’t find books they like, or they can’t afford them because books can be really expensive.”
• Brian Martinez organized a teacher appreciation week May 2-6.
“Teachers are under-appreciated, and I wanted to give back to the school,” said Brian.
• Ariana Brown and Katie Pett worked together to organize a student talent show, aiming to bring activity back to the school following COVID-19 disruptions.
“FMS hasn’t had a talent show in two years, so we figured that FMS might want to bring it back,” said Ariana. “It’s our last year, so we kind of wanted to do a talent show for our last year.”
“I wanted to leave a meaningful mark on FMS and bringing back the talent show is my way of doing that,” added Katie.
• Adlee Harris called her project “Kindness rocks,” in which she took rocks and painted inspirational messages on them for her peers to find.
“There’s this website online that I found that was the main inspiration for me,” said Adlee. “That’s where I got most of my stuff from.”
• Blake Hood created a series called “GRIT videos,” which will be shown to future 5th grade classes as they arrive at Fruitland Middle.
“This basically explains some different concepts for them that they haven’t learned yet,” said Blake. “A lot of things are going to be different, I’m just trying to explain things like standardized testing, our … jog-a-thon,” as well as elective courses and extracurricular activities.
• Macy Kile created a fundraiser for the school’s fledgling softball team, which was added this school year.
“That’s why I decided to put on a fundraiser, to help get a little extra money for new equipment that the coaches could find.”
• Even as she still has use for her supplies, Becca Visser took to rounding up school supplies for her less-fortunate peers
“I really love kids and I decided to collect school supplies for them, so that their parents wouldn’t have to worry about it. So they knew somebody was looking out for them.”
Bowden added that giving students a chance to give back to the community was also a way to give back to teachers who had these students before her.
“I can’t let it go unsaid that our kids wouldn’t have been able to complete nor present these projects if it weren’t for their 1st grade teacher demonstrating the appropriate way to ask questions or their 5th grade teacher showing them how to take notes and record information or their 7th grade teacher teaching them how to write an essay. So many building blocks went into creating meaningful projects; and it certainly was a special event for our kids, schools, and community. We look forward to making this an ongoing tradition here at Fruitland Middle School.”
To learn more about the Honors English program, phone Fruitland Middle at (208) 452-3350.
